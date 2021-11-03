CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Five Times Joseline Hernandez Served Lewks On A Platter

By Sharde Gillam
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mLCkG_0clSm9SU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uLLyT_0clSm9SU00

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Happy birthday to the iconic Joseline Hernandez ! Today, the reality star and singer turns 36 years old and we’re sure she’s somewhere playing “Do It Like It’s Your Birthday” at high levels and living her very best life! On her birthday, we have to give thanks to the comedic genius for gracing our TVs for so many years and providing the purest laughs and entertainment ever. From her start as an explosive cast member on
Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta to her recent reality series, Joseline Hernandez’s Cabaret , she is definitely a force to be reckoned with, giving us classic clap backs and hilarious one-liners that we’ll be using for decades And the best part? She always does it in style.

From the super sexy cut out ensembles she rocks on her hit shows to the high fashion suits she puts on when she means business, Joseline is no stranger to serving lewks, face, hair AND body in the best way she knows how. So, in honor of the entertainer’s 36 birthday today, let’s take a look back at five times she gave us fashion envy by completely serving LEWKS on a platter!

1. This All Gucci Look

Source:Joseline's Instagram

In August, Joseline stepped out for a show appearance wearing this all Gucci look that was everything and more! She wore a Gucci printed suit jacket and matching slacks and paired the look with a matching bucket hat that we have to get our hands on.

2. This Cut Out Swimsuit With Pink Boots

Source:Joseline's Instagram

Also in August, the entertainer gave a whole new meaning to swim suit season when she rocked this sexy cut out swimsuit and paired it with pink knee high boots.

3. This Adorable Two-Piece

Source:Joseline's Instagram

Here, the reality star stepped out for an event rocking this adorable black and silver patterned two piece that featured a bra top and matching high-waisted slacks.

4. This All-Black Everything Look

Source:Joseline's Instagram

Then there was the time she stepped out in this super sexy all-black everything look for the red carpet of her new series. She wore a sheer strapless gown with matching black slide in heels and looked like a supermodel as she entered the event.

5. This Black Cut-Out Dress

Source:Joseline's Instagram

Here, she wore a super sexy black, one shouldered cut out dress that featured slits in all the right places. She paired the look with silver heels and wore her hair in a sleek bob.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseline Hernandez
hotnewhiphop.com

Will Smith Tried Dating "Fresh Prince" Co-Star Karyn Parsons, She Rejected Him

Fans have been metabolizing all of the revelations Will Smith shared in his new memoir, and some have noted that there was almost a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air romance on set. The rapper-turned-actor's television career was in its infancy when the now-classic series premiered in 1990 and it didn't take long for audiences to fall in love with the Banks family.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Shows Off Baby Bubbles In New Photos

Summer Walker has a bad case of baby fever. The R&B star has come a long way from demanding that fans stop asking for pictures of her baby with producer London On Da Track. The "Girls Need Love" singer's Instagram is now plastered with photos and videos of the adorable Baby Bubbles, and in her newest set of photos, Summer decides to join the baby dubbed Bubbles.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Fashion#British Royal Family#Lewks#This Cut Out Swimsuit
HOLAUSA

Amara La Negra’s new look is really turning heads

Fans got to know and love Amara La Negra for her bodacious figure, signature afro, and bubbly personality--and while she’s still as beautiful as ever, her new look is confusing a lot of her longtime followers. Fans of the Afro Latina couldn’t help but notice how much she’s...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

491
Followers
419
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy