CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Leatherback turtle nest numbers in south Florida double previous record

By Maya Yang and agency
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hcYAh_0clSltZW00
A female leatherback digs a nest on the beach.

The number of leatherback turtle nests found along some south Florida beaches reached record numbers this year, surprising biologists.

The 79 nests laid by endangered turtles along beaches in Broward county this year is nearly double the previous record, according to the South Florida SunSentinel. The previous record was 46 in 2012, and the record low for leatherback nests was 12 in 2017.

“It’s difficult to say why Broward county saw such an increase in leatherback nesting this season,” Stephanie Kedzuf, a Broward county biologist who specializes in sea turtles, told the newspaper.

Leatherback turtles are the largest in the world and are the only turtle species that lacks scales and a hard shell. Instead, they have tough, rubbery skin and typically crawl on to beaches at night and dig holes to lay their eggs in the sand. When the turtles hatch, they race towards the ocean while avoiding predators such as crabs and birds.

Despite having the widest global distribution of any reptile, leatherback turtles are rapidly declining in various parts of the world. According to the National Marine Fisheries Service, leatherbacks’ global population has declined 40% over the past three generations, with the Pacific leatherback being most at risk.

Major risk factors include fishing gear, which can entangle the turtles, degradation of nesting habitats, vessel strikes, climate change and ocean pollution that can cause leatherbacks to ingest fishing lines, balloons, floating tar or oil and other discarded materials.

That said, despite being unable to pinpoint exact reasons behind leatherbacks’ nesting this season, marine life researchers in the past year have pinpointed several theories behind the increase. Covid-19 restrictions that have kept humans and harmful waste off beaches have been shown to have a beneficial effect on the number of leatherbacks in Florida.

“The chances that turtles are going to be inadvertently struck and killed will be lower,” said David Godfrey, the executive director of the Sea Turtle Conservancy, to the Guardian last year.

“All of the reduced human presence on the beach also means that there will be less garbage and other plastics entering the marine environment. Ingestion and entanglement in plastic and marine debris also are leading causes of injury to sea turtles,” he added.

This year’s nesting season ran from 1 March to 31 October. During the season, 2,795 nests of sea turtles of all species were recorded along Broward county beaches, the SunSentinel reported.

Associated Press contributed to this report

Comments / 5

Related
The Guardian

Seahorses and sharks living in River Thames, analysis shows

Seahorses, eels, seals and sharks are living in the tidal Thames, according to the most comprehensive analysis of the waterway since it was declared biologically dead in the 1950s. But scientists from the Zoological Society of London (ZSL), who carried out the work, warn that the 95 miles of the...
ANIMALS
myq105.com

Video: Florida Woman Feeds And Pets Large Alligator

The alligator in the video, whose name is Jaws, is seen following the woman as she feeds chicken to the very large reptile. She has no fear of this dangerous animal. Now, this is not an alligator that is out in the wild, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be dangerous. In fact, we’re told to not feed wild alligators so they don’t become dependent and come to where people are. The woman is Savannah Boan. She’s an expert “crocodilian enrichment coordinator.”
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Kirsty Kendall

The Siberian unicorn was a real animal, but it died out

Restoration of E. sibiricum in a steppe environmentDiBgd/Wikimedia commons. We all sometimes dream that unicorns would be real animals. Well, long ago, unicorns existed on Earth. But these unicorns were very different from the noble horse-like creatures we think of as unicorns.
The Independent

Locals reveal spot where Brian Laundrie remains found is full of alligators and ‘evil’ wild pigs

Locals living near the Florida reserve where the remains of Brian Laundrie were found have said it is full of alligators and “evil” wild pigs which wouldn’t have left any flesh for investigators to identify.Several locals have told media outlets that the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures which would have eaten any flesh found there.“I walk there all the time and there won’t be much of the remains left,” John Widmann, who lives about a mile from the reserve, told the New York Post.“There’s alligators, but the worst thing are the wild pigs,” Mr Widmann...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endangered Sea Turtles#Nesting#Sunsentinel#Marine Life
Star-Tribune

Human-sized fish caught off Spanish coast

Marine biologist Enrique Ostale could not believe his eyes when he saw the enormous sunfish tangled in the nets of a tuna-fishing boat off the Mediterranean coast of Ceuta earlier this month. Emer McCarthy reports.
ANIMALS
Fox News

Fish caught with live, tongue-eating parasite in its mouth

Every once in a while, nature reveals something that looks like it came straight out of a horror movie. State park workers in Texas recently revealed an image of a fish with a living parasite in its mouth, in place of its tongue. Texas Parks and Wildlife posted the photo...
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Brewing Storm with Potential Tropical Traits Eyes Florida and the Southeast

A severe storm over the Gulf of Mexico packs up gusty winds and flood risks across much of Florida and the Southeast this Friday evening, AccuWeather reports. Florida rain is expected to soak up regions which are typically dry in this month of the year, while threats of coastal hazards were issued to the Southeast as the storm develops, with potential to become a tropical storm.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
LiveScience

Extremely rare, bright-yellow catfish caught in the Netherlands

Like an enormous, writhing banana with gills, a bright-yellow catfish flopped out of the water and into Martin Glatz's boat. Glatz, a professional angler out on a lake in the Netherlands with his twin brother Oliver, had caught many catfish in his life — but none like this. Glatz panicked at first.
ANIMALS
CBS 42

Turtle soup threatens future of reptile in Alabama, 11 other states

NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing threatened status for alligator snapping turtles — huge, spike-shelled beasts that lurk at the bottom of slow waterways, luring prey to their mouths by extending a wormlike lure. Every state in their range now protects them, but the lingering effects of catching the reptiles […]
ALABAMA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

49K+
Followers
29K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy