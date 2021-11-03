Henry Ruggs accused of going 156 mph before crash, had gun in car

Details regarding the fatal car crash involving former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III were revealed on Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports.

Police said that Ruggs was going 156 miles per hour before the crash and 127 miles per hour when his car impacted Tina Tintor's vehicle. Tintor, 23, died as a result of the crash, as did her dog (via David Charns of 8NewsNow ).

An investigator said that 156 miles per hour is the highest speed that he's heard of during his career. Prosecutors on the case said that blood drawn within two hours of the wreck gave back a result of a .161 blood alcohol level, more than twice the legal limit. On top of that, a gun was also found in the passenger side of Ruggs' vehicle.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson spoke to reporters on Wednesday morning, addressing more details of the incident. The judge presiding over the ruling, Joe Bonaventure, also said that he couldn't recall a speed as high as 156 miles per hour in his career on the bench. After hearing both sides of the case, Bonaventure set the bail at $150,000 with an electronic monitoring program, though the state had asked for bail to be set at $1 million. In addition, Ruggs has been ordered to abstain from alcohol, has been ordered not to drive and must surrenders his passport.

If convicted on current charges, Mejia notes that Ruggs faces anywhere from 2-46 years in prison. However, adding on that a gun was found in his car, prosecutors are considering more charges.

Ruggs, 22, was released by the Raiders late on Tuesday night after his DUI arrest.

