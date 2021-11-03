CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Henry Ruggs accused of going 156 mph before crash, had gun in car

By Jordan Cohn
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QSBmV_0clSlfSa00

Details regarding the fatal car crash involving former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III were revealed on Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports.

Police said that Ruggs was going 156 miles per hour before the crash and 127 miles per hour when his car impacted Tina Tintor's vehicle. Tintor, 23, died as a result of the crash, as did her dog (via David Charns of 8NewsNow ).

An investigator said that 156 miles per hour is the highest speed that he's heard of during his career. Prosecutors on the case said that blood drawn within two hours of the wreck gave back a result of a .161 blood alcohol level, more than twice the legal limit. On top of that, a gun was also found in the passenger side of Ruggs' vehicle.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson spoke to reporters on Wednesday morning, addressing more details of the incident. The judge presiding over the ruling, Joe Bonaventure, also said that he couldn't recall a speed as high as 156 miles per hour in his career on the bench. After hearing both sides of the case, Bonaventure set the bail at $150,000 with an electronic monitoring program, though the state had asked for bail to be set at $1 million. In addition, Ruggs has been ordered to abstain from alcohol, has been ordered not to drive and must surrenders his passport.

If convicted on current charges, Mejia notes that Ruggs faces anywhere from 2-46 years in prison. However, adding on that a gun was found in his car, prosecutors are considering more charges.

Ruggs, 22, was released by the Raiders late on Tuesday night after his DUI arrest.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Graphic video shows fiery aftermath of deadly Henry Ruggs III crash

Newly released video shows the devastating aftermath of the DUI car crash involving Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III, including the dead victim’s car engulfed in a fire ball. The deceased woman’s Toyota Rav4 can be seen in the footage fully ablaze, as one unidentified individual stands by Ruggs’ Corvette and...
NFL
thejustice.org

Former NFL wide receiver kills person in high-speed car crash

DRUNK DRIVER: Rugg’s blood alcohol content was found to be twice the legal limit when he was taken into custody. Former Raiders Player Henry Ruggs III was speeding at 156 mph when he rear-ended another car, as reported to NPR by prosecutors in Las Vegas. Las Vegas resident Tina O. Tintor, age 23, was killed. The accident took place in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas strip at 3:39 a.m. this past Tuesday, according to ESPN.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dui#Raiders#Hectormejianews#State
247Sports

Henry Ruggs DUI crash: Video surfaces of former Raiders WR driving at excessive rate of speed before impact

Surveillance video has surfaced of Henry Ruggs traveling in his Corvette at an excessive rate of speed moments before the fiery DUI crash involving the former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old woman. A report from earlier in the week indicated that Ruggs hit at least 156 miles per hour in the seconds leading up to impact.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
247Sports

Henry Ruggs DUI crash: Former Raiders WR was traveling at 156 mph, had loaded gun in vehicle, prosecutor says

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs' vehicle was traveling at an estimated 156 mph in the seconds leading up to the DUI crash this week involving the Raiders' former first-round pick that killed a 23-year-old woman, prosecutors said Wednesday according to The Review-Journal. Prosecutors further detailed that Ruggs' blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit, and that a loaded gun was found in his vehicle after the crash occurred.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX40

Henry Ruggs’ lawyers argue to block medical records release

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Attorneys for former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III launched a bid Wednesday to keep his medical records out of the hands of prosecutors charging him with driving under the influence in a fiery crash that killed a Las Vegas woman and cost Ruggs his spot on the team. Ruggs didn’t appear […]
NFL
NewsOne

People Think The Judge In Kyle Rittenhouse’s Murder Trial Is Biased And Sympathetic To The Defense

A series of moves made by the judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse‘s upcoming murder trial suggests that he may not be as impartial as he’s supposed to be. At least, that’s according to a growing chorus of doubters across social media who were reacting to Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder’s most recent rulings in the case that appear to give preferential treatment to the teenager who is accused of bringing a high-powered assault rifle across state lines and using it to murder two people and shoot another who were participating in the protest of a police shooting in the Milwaukee suburb.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Audacy

Audacy

46K+
Followers
50K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy