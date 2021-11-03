CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Finale Puts a Bow on Hill's Drive with HRE

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Put a Bow on It … Phoenix Raceway’s season finale for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series marks the final drive for Austin Hill in the No. 16 United Rentals Toyota Tundra. Hill and HRE sit seventh in the Camping World Trucks owners’ point standings and eighth in the driver point...

Speedway Digest

Moore Wins ARCA West Rookie Award For 2021

Cole Moore wrapped up his 2021 season by winning the Rookie of the Year title in the ARCA Menards Series West. In addition to capturing the prestigious award, the driver of the Bill McAnally Racing No. 99 NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota Camry finished third in the overall championship standings in the series this season.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Veteran Engineer Allen Hart Joins Sam Hunt Racing for 2022 Season

Sam Hunt Racing (SHR) announced today that veteran engineer Allen Hart will join the company as crew chief and technical director for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season. Hart, who served as lead race engineer at JR Motorsports on the No. 7 car since 2016, has multiple years of engineering experience in the NASCAR industry. Prior to JRM, Hart spent time as an engineer at both Turner Motorsports and Penske Racing. In 2021, Hart made his crew chief debut with JRM, filling in for Jason Burdett due to COVID-19 Protocols.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Bridget Burgess Finishes Off Tough Season at Phoenix Raceway

Bridget Burgess and BMI Racing loaded up the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS for the last time in 2021 and headed to Phoenix Raceway for the final race of the ARCA Menards West Series. The ARCA West race is a part of NASCAR’s Championship Weekend and held in conjunction with NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Bob Jenkins Named 2021 Squier-Hall Award Recipient

Longtime NASCAR broadcaster Bob Jenkins has been named the winner of the 2021 Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence. He is the 10th recipient of the prestigious award named after Ken Squier and Barney Hall. Jenkins served as the lead lap-by-lap announcer for NASCAR broadcasts on ESPN and ABC from...
MOTORSPORTS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Speedway Digest

Front Row Motorsports Ends Historical 2021 Season

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) ended their 2021 season this past weekend at the Phoenix Raceway. Michael McDowell, Anthony Alfredo and Todd Gilliland completed an historical year for FRM that featured a Cinderella-story Daytona 500 win and its first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory. Beyond the organizations two wins, FRM...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Custer Rallies for 13th at Phoenix

Champion: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Martin Truex Jr. of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-75):. ● Cole Custer started seventh and finished seventh, earning four...
MOTORSPORTS
Austin Hill
Speedway Digest

Almirola Finishes Sixth at Phoenix Finale

Champion: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Martin Truex Jr. of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-75):. ● Aric Almirola started 18th and finished 12th. ● Almirola...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

RCR NCS Post Race Report: Phoenix Raceway

2021 Season Culminates With 15th-Place Finish For Austin Dillon And The No. 3 Dow Coatings Chevrolet Team at Phoenix Raceway. “Crazy to think that today was my 300th NASCAR Cup Series start. It went by fast, and I'm so thankful for RCR, ECR, our partners and fans for supporting us through all of the highs and lows. We had fast Dow Coatings Chevrolet today at Phoenix Raceway, just got a little bit behind early. We took a gamble and stayed out during a Stage 1 caution, but it didn’t pan out and we went one lap down. We burned off the right-rear and lost all of the track position that we had gained by staying out. It was only a small setback, though, and this RCR team never gave up. We earned the Lucky Dog in Stage 2 to get back on the lead lap and we were knocking on the door of a top-10 after that. Our Chevy was pretty good for most of Stage 3, but it started to get a little too snug at the end. Congrats to Team Chevy for earning the Championship this year. Thanks to the Dow Coatings group and Behr for all of their support this weekend, and to all of our partners and fans for all of their support all year. We’re already looking forward to 2022.”
MOTORSPORTS
#Driving#Racetrack#Phoenix Finale Puts#Phoenix Raceway#Hre
Speedway Digest

It's Coming To Glamis! Red Bull Sand Scramble Takes Over the Dunes - Dec. 11

Red Bull Sand Scramble, an original UTV race featuring unique course elements and thrilling competition, will make its debut in Glamis on Saturday, December 11. The temporary custom-built off-road course will play into the natural sandscape and wind through the bowls of the Imperial Dunes in Southern California, providing an epic single-day event for recreational and professional racers alike to celebrate the passion of off-road racing.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

50th NAPA Spring SizzlerR Set to Pay $15,000 to win; NAPA Duel 1 and 2 to Pay $3,500 to win; Over $130,000 in Prize Money

The historic 50th running of the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® is set to take place at Stafford Speedway April 23 & 24, 2022 featuring the Open Modifieds. Stafford Speedway officials have announced over $130,000 in prize money including $15,000 to win the 50th Spring Sizzler® and $3,500 to win each of the NAPA Duel qualifying events.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Harvick Scores 17th Straight Top-10 at Phoenix

Champion: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Martin Truex Jr., of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-75):. ● Kevin Harvick started ninth and finished second, earning nine...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

JP "Bergy" Bergeron finishes 5th in Phoenix

There is no doubt that Jean-Philippe Bergeron showed his mettle on Saturday aboard the #46 David Gilliland Racing Ford Fusion during the final round of the ARCA West Series at Phoenix International Speedway in Arizona. This was the Canadian driver’s third appearance in the ARCA series this year, after having driven at Salem Speedway in Indiana and Kansas Speedway, finishing 8th and 5th respectively. Yesterday’s fifth-place finish confirms that the 23-year-old driver has a place in a professional series like ARCA.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Briscoe Named 2021 Cup Series Rookie of the Year

Champion: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Martin Truex Jr. of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-75):. ● Chase Briscoe started 22nd and finished 14th. ● During...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Herbst Scores Strong Fourth at Phoenix

Champion: Daniel Hemric of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Race Winner: Daniel Hemric of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Austin Cindric of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 2 Winner: Daniel Hemric of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Overview:. Riley Herbst seized the opportunity of a green-white checkered finish and powered his...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

RCR NXS Post Race Report - Phoenix Raceway

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Team Show Speed at Phoenix Raceway to Close Out 2021 Season. “I’m so proud of everyone on this No. 2 TaxSlayer team. It has been a pleasure driving for Richard Childress Racing over the last two seasons and I’ve learned a lot of lessons that will help me in the future. Tonight our Chevrolet started with a tight-handling condition, then by Stage 2, the car was loose on entry. Andy Street kept adjusting on the handling, but unfortunately during the long green flag run in Stage 3, I just couldn’t roll the center and had no drive on exit. The pit crew had solid stops all night like usual and gained us spots on pit road, which is always helpful. Despite not being in the position we wanted, our team continued to battle until the checkered flag. It’s time to enjoy the off-season and prepare for 2022.”
MOTORSPORTS
