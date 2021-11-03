‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Joins Cast of Masterpiece and ITV’s ‘Tom Jones’

Hannah Waddingham , Emmy winner for Apple TV Plus series “ Ted Lasso ,” is joining leads Solly McLeod and Sophie Wilde in the cast of Masterpiece and U.K. broadcaster ITV ’s literary classic adaptation, “Tom Jones.”

Waddingham has been cast as the seductive and vengeful Lady Bellaston in the miniseries, which is currently filming in Northern Ireland.

Based on Henry Fielding’s classic 1749 novel “The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling,” the series follows the romantic and chivalrous adventures of adopted Tom Jones in 18th-century England.

McLeod (“The Rising”) plays the hero Tom, alongside Wilde (“You Don’t Know Me”) as the heroine Sophia Western. The cast also includes Pearl Mackie (“Doctor Who”) James Fleet (“Bridgerton”), Alun Armstrong (“Breeders”), Olivier winner Shirley Henderson (“Happy Valley”), Tamzin Merchant (“Carnival Row”), Julian Rhind-Tutt (“Britannia”), Susannah Fielding (“This Time With Alan Partridge”), BAFTA-winner Daniel Rigby (“Black Mirror”), James Wilbraham (“In My Skin”), Felicity Montagu (“The Durrells”), Janine Duvitski (“Benidorm”), Dean Lennox Kelly (“Jamestown”) and Lucy Fallon (“Coronation Street”).

Written by Gwyneth Hughes (“Vanity Fair”), “Tom Jones” is directed by Georgia Parris (“Mari”) and produced by Benjamin Greenacre. It is a co-production of ITV Studios’ Mammoth Screen and Masterpiece in association with ITV Studios. Executive producers are James Gandhi, Gwyneth Hughes, Damien Timmer and Helen Ziegler for Mammoth Screen, Susanne Simpson and Rebecca Eaton for Masterpiece, and Polly Hill for ITV.

The book has been adapted several times previously, notably as 1963 film “Tom Jones” by Tony Richardson with Albert Finney as Tom and a 1997 BBC adaptation by Simon Burke with Max Beesley in the title role. It also spawned 1976 film “The Bawdy Adventures of Tom Jones.”

Global distribution for the series is being handled by ITV Studios.