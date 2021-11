Phoenix Raceway will see a new driver on November 6, as Sebastian Arias makes his debut in the ARCA Menards Series West race with Bill McAnally Racing. Sebastian is a first-generation race car driver from Bogota, Colombia. At twenty-three years old, he is the next Colombian driver coming up the ranks of NASCAR since Juan Pablo Montoya. Sebastian began his racing career at the age of eleven when he expressed an interest in karting. His natural ability for driving propelled him quickly through the ranks and opened doors for him.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO