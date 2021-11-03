CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

More data, more engagement: using tech to respond to resident concerns about Philadelphia streets

By Labonno Islam
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sZtUq_0clSl1Qt00

Blog post by Joanna Hecht, Pitch and Pilot Fellow, Office of Innovation and Technology

In August, Philadelphia’s roads were in the headlines. A study commissioned by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce found that the city’s roads were the best of the 20 metro regions they evaluated using artificial intelligence. Philadelphians were unimpressed.

It’s easy to point to a story like that as an example of technology missing the mark. However, there are ways to use technology in ways that benefit residents. The City of Philadelphia’s SmartCityPHL program is leading two pilot projects that use artificial intelligence to make City government more responsive to community concerns about Philadelphia’s roads.

More data from the roads

The U.S. Chamber’s rankings were based on 71 of Philadelphia’s 2,500 miles of roadways, located mainly in Center City. That small sample was intentionally focused on business districts.

SmartCityPHL and the Streets Department have been working with a company called GoodRoads to get a more complete picture of city streets. In the fall of 2020, City street inspectors attached GoodRoads’ cameras to their vehicles and captured images of about 1,200 miles of roadway, ranging from big arterials to one-lane residential roads. GoodRoads’ software uses artificial intelligence to identify cracks, potholes, manhole covers, lane markings, and signs. Humans review the software’s findings to help “train” the image recognition to get better over time.

The Streets Department is using that data to prioritize repairs and resurfacing. They’re also working to factor in other geographic data to ensure underserved communities are receiving the investment they deserve—meeting the Mayor’s goal of including equity into the city budgeting process.

More data from the people

While news coverage acknowledged the limitations of the Chamber’s study, the headlines were enough to spur an uptick in pothole reporting. How do we know that? A second SmartCityPHL pilot uses artificial intelligence to analyze public sentiment through 311 reports and social media posts.

The pilot project uses technology developed by Zencity to track trends across Philadelphia and in individual neighborhoods. Zencity’s data platform allows City personnel to see how residents respond to programs or news reports like the Chamber’s study. We saw a spike in negative posts about paving and potholes in the days following the study’s release. Philadelphians also took action: we saw a sharp increase in potholes reported to 311, especially in South Philadelphia.

The Zencity platform helps prioritize feedback that Philadelphians share in the course of their daily lives. Typically, the City only hears from those who go out of their way to contact Councilmembers or City departments. By incorporating publicly available data from social media, we can incorporate feedback from more people without any extra effort on their part. Hearing from a larger portion of the population can help us be responsive to the community as a whole.

Putting it all together

The City can improve services and shape priorities through well designed projects that use artificial intelligence to add capacity and create efficiencies. Getting a comprehensive look at the city’s roadways will help the Streets Department plan investments in road resurfacing. If the project is scaled up, they could routinely inspect all 2,500 miles of Philadelphia’s roads using City fleet vehicles.

The five City departments who are using the Zencity platform are gaining valuable insights into what Philadelphians care about. As we see how sentiment fluctuates across the City, we can start to answer bigger questions, like:

  • Why are certain problems reported to 311 more in different neighborhoods?
  • Do 311 reports correlate with social media discussions?
  • Are there parts of Philadelphia where residents are less likely to submit reports?
  • How can the City demonstrate its responsiveness to individual feedback while ensuring equitable distribution of resources?

We’re using technology to better interpret data from Philadelphia and its residents—and this all starts with listening to what our community has to say.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Federal judge blocks Texas ban on school mask mandates

Austin, Texas — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered a halt to the enforcement of Texas' ban on mask mandates in the state's schools. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel ruled in Austin that the ban ordered by Republican Governor Greg Abbott violated a federal law protecting disabled students' access to public education. The nonprofit advocacy group Disabled Rights Texas argued that Abbott's ban prohibited accommodations for disabled children particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS News

Elon Musk sells more than $5 billion in Tesla stock after Twitter poll

After making a promise on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold about 4.5 million shares of the electric car maker's stock, raising over $5 billion. The sales, disclosed in 10 regulatory filings late Wednesday, amount to about 3% of Musk's stake in the company. After the transactions, Musk still owns about 167 million Tesla shares.
STOCKS
NBC News

Paul Rudd is named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2021

People has named Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. The actor's charming magazine cover was unveiled on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night as part of an elaborate prerecorded scene in which Colbert acted as a "sexiness adjudicator" before finally announcing Rudd's new title. The 52-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

In surprise move, U.S. and China vow to work together on climate change

The U.S. and China pledged Wednesday to work closely together on climate change this decade in a rare and unexpected joint statement that brought fresh energy to the final days of the U.N. climate summit in Scotland. The world's two biggest economies declared their intention "to work individually, jointly, and...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Philadelphia#Tech#Philadelphians#Smartcityphl#The U S Chamber#The Streets Department#Goodroads#Chamber
The Hill

House Democrats to introduce resolution calling for Gosar censure

House Democrats announced on Wednesday that they will introduce a resolution to censure Rep. Paul Gosar after he posted an anime-style video that depicted the Arizona Republican and other GOP lawmakers violently attacking President Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). The Democrats, who plan to introduce the censure resolution in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

158
Followers
709
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia, colloquially Philly, is the largest city in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania and the sixth-most populous U.S. city, with a 2019 estimated population of 1,584,064.

Comments / 0

Community Policy