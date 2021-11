CHICAGO (CBS) — Cocaine, valued in the millions, was flown from Mexico into Gary, Indiana by private plane last week, and federal prosecutors on Tuesday told a judge how the cache found its way into Chicago’s Gold Coast. CBS 2’s Chris Tye reports, three men have been charged. One suspect, Rodrigo Alexis Jimenez-Perez, an illegal immigrant with a history of misdemeanors related to drunk driving, said in court on Tuesday that he did not know he was driving a vehicle with 80 kilograms of cocaine inside. The judge denied bond, saying it was hard to believe that a multi-million dollar outfit would...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO