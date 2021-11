Students in second through sixth grades at St. Patrick School in Waukon have the opportunity to learn all about Computer Science and how Computer Science is used in various industries and fields of study to help solve problems, advance research, create art and more. The second through sixth grade students are being introduced to Computer Science through lessons that are hands-on and digital throughout the year using the Code.org curriculum (pictured above at far right).

WAUKON, IA ・ 15 DAYS AGO