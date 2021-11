Louisiana will receive their first round of pediatric doses next week. Just a couple of weeks ago, I asked the parents of shreveport-Bossier if they were ready to get their child vaccinated. Personally, as a parent of two beautiful daughters myself, I have admittedly been on the fence with this one. Personally, I have been fully-vaccinated since the vaccines became available, but I'm not sure if I'm going to sign my kids up for them when their doses finally arrive.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO