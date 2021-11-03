Apple launches 'Hooked,' its first original true crime podcast

Amazon Prime members in Australia will now be able to add twelve on-demand TV and streaming entertainment channels to their Prime Video subscription. Channels include Paramount Plus, Hayu, Starzplay, MGM, and AMC Plus. The streamer’s initiative, which makes it more like a cable provider, is called Prime Video Channels. It has previously been launched in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Brazil, Austria, India, Italy, Japan, Canada, Mexico, France, and Spain. The cheapest channel among the dozen represents an add-on of A$3.99 ($3) per month. All offer a seven-day free trial and anytime cancellation. “We are simplifying our customers’ entertainment experience, making it even...

