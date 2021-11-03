CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple launches 'Hooked,' its first original true crime podcast

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple Podcasts now includes a new original series called "Hooked," the first Apple-produced show that is not tied to an Apple TV+ series. "Hooked" is nine-part true crime podcast series, with the first three editions now available. It...

