In the seven years he has known Jaron Ennis, Stephen “Breadman” Edwards never has seen the unbeaten welterweight lose a round in sparring or in an actual fight. “Jaron is a nice kid who doesn’t curse or anything, but he’s very violent in the ring. Rarely have I ever seen him not get the better of two sparring sessions in a row. Jaron is an extremely talented fighter who is very consistent in every single fight of every single gym session,” said Edwards, who has trained former junior middleweight champion Julian Williams.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO