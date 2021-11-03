Bailey elected CJCAT president

Johnson County Commissioner and incoming County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas President Rick Bailey, right, with Victoria County Judge and outgoing CJCAT President Ben Zeller. Courtesy photo

Johnson County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rick Bailey was recently elected president of the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas, a statewide organization with more than 1,200 active members.

“It’s an honor,” Bailey said of his election. “It’s also an exciting moment in the history of this organization because I’m the 100th president. [Johnson County Judge Roger Harmon] also served as president of the organization several years ago.”

Harmon on Thursday congratulated Bailey.

“It’s always a good example for Johnson County when we have an official who’s president of their association,” Harmon said. “It’s an honor for Rick to have been elected by his peers to that position and good for Johnson County as well in that Rick has built up many good friendships throughout the state over the years.”

Several hundred county officials from around the state were on hand Oct. 14 as Bailey was sworn in during CJCAT’s annual conference in Round Rock.

The CJCAT promotes the interests of county government through continuing educations and active participation in governmental affairs, particularly the Texas Legislature, according to a release from the conference.

“The people of Texas and the members of the CJCAT will be well served by the leadership provided by Commissioner Bailey and the other officers,” CJCAT general counsel Jim Allison said. “We look forward to a successful year for the organization.”

As president of CJCAT’s executive board, Bailey will stay abreast of legislative proposals and interim studies that will impact county government and the services it provides to taxpayers.

“I’ll represent the 254 county membership if there’s another special-called session of the legislature,” Bailey said. “Then, during the next regular legislative session I’ll be the immediate past president and all through that I’ll continue to work with Jim Allison and our other assistants who help protect taxpayers from unfunded mandates.”

Bailey testified several times during the 87th regular session of the Texas Legislature before legislative committees to “help protect taxpayers and local decision making.”

“Also, I’ll be visiting with state representatives and senators,” Bailey said. “Will be encouraging newly elected and seasoned commissioners and county judges throughout the state to be interactive with their association, to sign up for committees and run for officer positions as I have done.

“The existence of this association depends on members taking that challenge to better their knowledge and education of what’s going on at the state level and to keep up with changes and proposed changes in the law, to network with each other and keep current on what’s going on to answer any questions their constituents have.”

Bailey’s election to the position, Harmon said, is a credit to Johnson County’s strong leadership.

“This association is important also because it gives us, commissioners courts throughout the state, the opportunity to weigh in on proposed legislation and have a voice on how that legislation may affect counties and local residents.”

Bailey, who has served as county commissioner since 2009, also served as president of the North & East Texas County Judges and Commissioners Association, a subregion of CJCAT, during the 2018-19 year.