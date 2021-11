Weather is still the main topic of my article this week. We’ve seen more rain move in across our area, dumping several inches of rain throughout our geography again. It’s becoming a real worry for us and a lot of surrounding farmers in our area about the uncertainty around getting crops out. It’s not as bad on corn acres, but soybeans have been the main struggle as we just can’t get enough dry weather put together to cut many acres before more rain comes. Fields are very saturated and will really get soft as this time of the year we see very few warm sunny days ahead of us to dry things back out. We will have to make due with what we have and go anytime we catch a good window to run. It’s looking like this next week is clear of rain, but very cloudy days and lacking the warmth. It could get interesting the rest of harvest and let’s just pray we can get it all some before that white stuff starts falling.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO