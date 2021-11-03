Missing 9-year-old Norfolk girl last seen October 29 considered endangered

NORFOLK, Va. - A 9-year-old girl is missing and considered endangered after she was last seen October 29.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has reported that missing 9-year-old Emiya Copeland, from Norfolk, is considered to be endangered due to her age.

They say Emiya was last seen wearing her school uniform, which is an orange shirt and khaki skirt. She was also wearing two different color sneakers, one red and one yellow.

News 3 contacted both Norfolk and State Police regarding Emiya's case. Norfolk Police say Emiya was reported as a runaway and says her legal guardian said she is with the company of another relative.

The center reports that if anyone has any information regarding Emiya's whereabouts, please contact Norfolk Police at 757-664-7000.