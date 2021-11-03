CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Missing 9-year-old Norfolk girl last seen October 29 considered endangered

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 7 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. - A 9-year-old girl is missing and considered endangered after she was last seen October 29.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has reported that missing 9-year-old Emiya Copeland, from Norfolk, is considered to be endangered due to her age.

They say Emiya was last seen wearing her school uniform, which is an orange shirt and khaki skirt. She was also wearing two different color sneakers, one red and one yellow.

News 3 contacted both Norfolk and State Police regarding Emiya's case. Norfolk Police say Emiya was reported as a runaway and says her legal guardian said she is with the company of another relative.

The center reports that if anyone has any information regarding Emiya's whereabouts, please contact Norfolk Police at 757-664-7000.

Michael Williams
7d ago

These days no parent should allow their child to walk home from or to school or even out into the yard without them knowing this ♣️ This is not the 1970s or the 1960s when children would walk 20 to 30 minutes back and forth to school and sometimes if a child had band practice after school some children would walk home alone ♠️ In today's environment of Demons 👺 no parent should allow any child to walk anywhere 🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️

