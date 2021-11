EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Giants today reached back into their past and had an old-timey day of preparation – if you consider 2020 the good old days. Once again, COVID-19 testing mandated alterations to the team's schedule as it prepares for a home game Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. The players reported to work and tested before being sent home to participate in meetings on Zoom and then returned to the Quest Diagnostics Training Center to eat lunch and practice.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO