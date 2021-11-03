New York Giants retesting, hope to avoid COVID outbreak

The Paley Center, in partnership with The New York Post, gathers iconic members of the legendary 1986 New York Giants (Harry Carson, Sean Landeta, Phil McConkey, Leonard A. Marshall Jr., and Gary Reasons) with moderator Steve Serby to commemorate the 35th anniversary of their unforgettable Super Bowl championship season. Panel topics include: how the leadership of General Manager George Young and linebacker Carson coalesced the players into a winning team; Super Bowl XXI's post-season celebration seeming "unreal" to Carson; First Lady Nancy Reagan's reaction when Carson gave her husband, President Ronald Reagan, a "popcorn bath" during a White House celebration for the team; Reasons' "love-hate" relationship with coach Bill Parcells due to Parcells' ability to "get under your skin" while attempting to motivate; how the "Gatorade shower" became an ongoing element of the Giants' 1986 season; the complicated nature of New York Giants' fans; and the panelists' thoughts on where the 1986 Giants team ranks in sports history.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO