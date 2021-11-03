CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Giants retesting, hope to avoid COVID outbreak

By ESPN.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants had a COVID-19 scare of a potential widespread outbreak heading into Sunday's matchup...

New York Giants have a chance to take advantage of weak defense on MNF

The New York Giants are coming off of a surprising blowout victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week Seven. At 2-5, the Giants are looking to turn their season around after a slow start to the year. In Week Eight, New York will travel to Kansas City as underdogs to face the Chiefs on Monday night.
The 1986 New York Giants: Larger Than Life

The Paley Center, in partnership with The New York Post, gathers iconic members of the legendary 1986 New York Giants (Harry Carson, Sean Landeta, Phil McConkey, Leonard A. Marshall Jr., and Gary Reasons) with moderator Steve Serby to commemorate the 35th anniversary of their unforgettable Super Bowl championship season. Panel topics include: how the leadership of General Manager George Young and linebacker Carson coalesced the players into a winning team; Super Bowl XXI's post-season celebration seeming "unreal" to Carson; First Lady Nancy Reagan's reaction when Carson gave her husband, President Ronald Reagan, a "popcorn bath" during a White House celebration for the team; Reasons' "love-hate" relationship with coach Bill Parcells due to Parcells' ability to "get under your skin" while attempting to motivate; how the "Gatorade shower" became an ongoing element of the Giants' 1986 season; the complicated nature of New York Giants' fans; and the panelists' thoughts on where the 1986 Giants team ranks in sports history.
New York Giants Injury Report: Barkley, Golladay and Toney Do Not Practice

Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle), and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle) were all working on the side with trainers at the start of Thursday's practice. Those four players, along with defensive back Nate Ebner (ankle), did not practice at all Thursday....
New York Giants still Vegas underdogs against struggling Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are fighting to turn around an unexpected bad run, but the New York Giants are still underdogs heading into their Monday Night Football matchup. The Chiefs are entering the game as -800 moneyline favorites and -10.5 (-111) favorites against the spread based on the latest odds from Oddsshark. The over/under for the Monday Night game is set at 54 total points.
New York Giants: Logan Ryan addresses the hated MetLife Stadium turf

The New York Giants and Jets play in one of the NFL’s more high-end stadiums. After all, MetLife Stadium only opened in 2010 and cost $1.6 billion to build. That’s $1.9 billion based on 2020’s currency values. The stadium is set to host prestigious events well into the future such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final. With that being said, Giants safety Logan Ryan still has a problem with it: the turf.
New York Giants: Barkley and 3 receivers worked with trainers at practice

The New York Giants are seemingly doomed to suffer from injuries this season. That’s the case for every team to some extent, but Big Blue has been hit especially bad in 2021. Multiple offensive stars missed the victory against Carolina, but those players are making progress towards returning. Those players...
New York Giants Week 8 Postgame Thoughts: The Little Things

As a writer, I'm heavily dependent on my laptop working properly. But as anyone who has ever worked with a computer before knows, sometimes things happen. So what do I do if my laptop decides to get cranky and I'm not at home? I use my iPhone to write. No, it's not ideal, and my aging eyes struggle to see the tiny keyboard, but if I have a deadline to meet, it's better than nothing.
New York Giants: Week 9 Storylines to Watch

There's no time for the Giants to lick their wounds after letting a very winnable game against the Kansas City Chiefs slip through their fingers Monday Night. So here's a look at some of the storylines that figure to play out this week. Fight or Flight?. Let's be realistic. There's...
New York Giants: 4 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Chiefs

With the New York Jets week 8 schedule against the Kansas City Chiefs, all signs point to another Giants loss. For as vulnerable as the Chiefs are this season, they’re also going to face the Giants with vengeance in their minds. Patrick Mahomes and his crew know that they need to bounce back and get back to the winning column. Although the they can stun the Chiefs, it’s going to take a lot to do just that.
New York Giants trio misses practice due to COVID protocol

The New York Giants haven’t caught a break this season, and fortune isn’t going any easier on them right now. The latest problem for the team is COVID-19, which has already ruled running backs coach Burton Burns out for the next game. However, it doesn’t look like this is an isolated matter.
New York Giants roster moves: COVID-19 shuffling begins

With roster uncertainty hovering because of COVID-19 issues, the New York Giants on Friday made some roster moves to begin protecting themselves before Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Rookie running back Gary Brightwell has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Brightwell did not show up on injury report...
New York Giants at Kansas City Prediction, Game Preview

New York Giants at Kansas City prediction, game preview, how to watch: Monday, November 1. Venue: GEHA Fields at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO. Record: New York Giants (2-5), Kansas City (3-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now.
New York Giants should avoid Raiders CB Casey Hayward on Sunday

The New York Giants are preparing to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday after a heart-breaking loss on Monday Night. The 2-6 Giants will play the 5-2 Raiders coming off a bye in Week Eight. The hobbled Giants offense will have to find a way to attack a solid Raiders defense that features one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL: Casey Hayward Jr.
Las Vegas Raiders cannot afford to look past the New York Giants

While big games are ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders after their trip to play the New York Giants, the focus has to be on the G-Men only. The Las Vegas Raiders went into their bye week on a high note, as they beat the Philadelphia Eagles at home for their second straight victory. Of course, it was their second straight win since the resignation of Jon Gruden, and since Chucky’s departure, the Silver and Black have been playing at a high level.
What channel is the KC Chiefs vs. New York Giants game on?

The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot more on the line than their opponents in Week 8. For the New York Giants, there’s very little in the way of expectations for Monday Night Football. It’s a chance for a young team to come out and give another team their best efforts in the hope of showing further growth while also knowing this year is primarily about building a future foundation toward something sustainable under head coach Joe Judge.
Giants have positive COVID test, retesting players, coaches

New York Giants running backs coach Burton Burns has tested positive for COVID-19 and the organization is requiring all players, coaches, team personnel and management to retest for the virus on Wednesday. Coach Joe Judge said 13 members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Burns was the...
