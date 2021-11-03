CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bail set at $150K in deadly DUI crash involving former Raider Henry Ruggs

By Caroline Bleakley
KXAN
 7 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was traveling 156 mph prior to the crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman. Prosecutors said his blood-alcohol level was 0.16, which is twice the legal limit.

An injured Ruggs’ made his first appearance before a judge in Las Vegas Justice Court at 9 a.m. Wednesday in a wheelchair.

Judge Joe Bonaventure set his bail at $150,000 although the state had requested a $1 million bond. Ruggs was ordered to abstain from alcohol and other controlled substances. He was ordered not to drive and to surrender his passport. Bonaventure said, in his career on the bench, he couldn’t recall seeing a speed that high.

Henry Ruggs’ booking photo.

The 22-year-old is facing felony charges of DUI causing death and reckless driving for a fiery crash that left a 23-year-old Tina Tintor dead Tuesday morning.

According to Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, Ruggs could face additional charges including another felony DUI charge because his girlfriend, Kiara Kilgo-Washington, who uses the name Rudy Washington, was in the car with him and suffered serious injuries in the crash. A gun was also found in Ruggs’ car.

The crash happened at Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway when Ruggs’ Corvette rear-ended Tintor’s Toyota RAV4 causing it to burst into flames and trapping her inside. Police said both vehicles were traveling northbound on Rainbow when Ruggs, whose accused of speeding, veered into the right lane, crashing into Tintor’s car.

“What we have here is a young man who has never been in trouble before,” Ruggs’ attorney David Chesnoff told the court.

Ruggs, who was released from the Raiders Tuesday night, is being represented by Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld. The high-profile attorneys released a statement hours after the crash asking “everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered.”

Richard Schonfeld and David Chesnoff are representing Henry Ruggs III. (KLAS-TV)

“It’s about choices, if somebody chooses to drive while under the influence and drive in excess of 150 mph, we’re going to seek justice,” Wolfson said. “This community needs to understand that while driving while impaired is a serious matter.”

A conviction on a charge of DUI causing death or substantial bodily injury carries a sentence of two to 20 years in prison. The reckless driving charge carries a sentence of one to six years.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

