Did you know that November 3 is National Sandwich Day? There is something to be said about enjoying a sandwich, especially one that comes with a deal. Over the years, I have heard plenty of negative comments when it comes to the sandwich. Whether it is being called simple or boring, there are plenty of people who are less than impressed by the sandwich. But then there are people like us who love the sandwich and all the possibilities that arise from putting together one of these treats. And that’s why we celebrate National Sandwich Day.

