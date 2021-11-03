Family reconciles with friend who killed their son, reaches deal to keep him out of prison

An Afghan father says he felt “broken” after he was forced to sell his 9-year-old daughter as a child bride in order to afford food for his family. Abdul Malik broke down in tears last week on the day of the sale of his daughter, Parwana, to a 55-year-old buyer named Qorban, CNN reported.
At 16 I sat on my bed crying to my sister with a positive pregnancy test in hand. I had been with a boy on and off for a year, I was young and in love. That day, I became a statistic. This was not something I was prepared for. I planned on going away to college and doing stuff normal teenagers do. I realized at that very second my whole life was about to change. I cried for hours on hours. My little sister held my hand and kept telling me it was going to be okay. When I could barely breathe, she squeezed tighter reassuring me I could do it, that I helped raise her and she believed in me. My mom walked in the room and knew something was wrong. The words, 'I'm pregnant' trembled out of my mouth. She looked at me with disappointment and shame. I felt my heart sink into the floor. My step dad then came into the room screaming and told me I had to get an abortion and did not have a choice because I was under 18. I knew that this was not true and I knew I could make my own choice. I made the conscious decision to keep the baby. When I went to my first ultrasound and I heard the heartbeat, I knew this was the right choice for me.
Biden says nation is 'headed in the right direction' on COVID but now is a 'very critical period'. President Joe Biden gives an update Thursday on the progress made in the fight against COVID-19. Free Family Day. Updated: 7 hours ago. North Dakota Today. Meatball Stroganoff & Spinach Artichoke Dip.
DALLAS — Meet this happy boy! He enjoys positive encouragement, praise and hugs. He's also a child who has suffered a great deal in his past. If you have experience working with children who have severe trauma and you're also looking to adopt, 6-year-old Liam could be the child you've been waiting for.
It's 1000 percent possible that nightly wake-ups and feedings are the worst part of the newborn stage. (Not that sleep regression is welcome at any stage of development.) The reason for those nightly disruptions varies. But the exhaustion of waking up to support your child when all you want is a good night's rest can awaken the beast in any parent.
A woman has explained how her husband played a cruel game to make her guess which member of her family had sadly died. Writing on Reddit, the woman said she had banned her husband from the funeral after he told her that her sister had rung with news of a death but refused to tell her who had died, asking her to “guess” instead.
Two days after arriving at a Fredericksburg, Va., hospital with covid-19 in September, Misty Mitchem was put on a ventilator. Another two days later, she died. Misty’s husband, Kevin Mitchem, got the news as he arrived at a separate hospital with an unshakable cough. He also had covid-19, and within a week or so he couldn’t breathe on his own, Kevin’s younger brother, Mike Mitchem, told The Washington Post.
Man in Black jacket standing in front of graveBrett Sayles. My daughter's boyfriend removed a diamond wedding band off my dead wife's hand while in her coffin. Unaware of the engravement placed on the inside band he pawned it at a local pawn shop, I recognized it immediately and questioned the attendant about the seller. He told me that my daughter and her boyfriend pawned it the same day as my late wife's memorial. My heart broke when I saw that it was my daughter herself who signed the ring over. Not wanting to involve the police, thinking I was looking out for her, I just quietly bought the ring back and left the shop. Heartbroken I called my daughter and questioned her about the incident. She lied. The whole phone call she denied their involvement, cursed me out, and went so far as to wish me dead. I begged her to just leave the boy and come home to me. I begged her and begged her as much as a man can beg. Two months later I met with lawyers to settle the financial costs of our home and the remaining funeral cost. Unbeknownst to me, I was in debt over $20,000. My daughter had not only forged my wife's signature on credit cards and payday loans, but she also cashed the insurance check that was expected to cover my wife's expenses. As I sat in that office, I felt as if my whole life had been stripped from me again. I, a man at 42 cried in front of a group of others like a nursing newborn. That was 12 years ago now, and I haven't physically seen nor spoken to my daughter since. I went home that day and packed all of her belongings, and booked her a room at a hotel in town. I paid the booking for a week and asked the host to contact her to inform her of her living arrangement, and that she could pick her key up from the front desk. I then returned home and changed the locks. Recently, since the start of the pandemic to be exact, my daughter has tried to reach out to me through relatives on social media. They tell me she has a child now, and that she has turned her life around. Matured is the word I hear a lot. I however can not find it in my heart yet to forgive her. Am I wrong for disinheriting my child? What should I do? - Jorge.
CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The paternal grandmother of Heather Mack’s daughter wants custody of the young girl as the ‘suitcase murder’ investigation into her parents unfolds. “She’s going to need a lot of therapy,” Kia Walker told NewsNation Prime. “And I would love to have the opportunity to guide her...
In our nine-member family, we have two people at extremes: One is a staunch anti-masker and anti-vaxxer. The other is paranoid in her efforts to be safe. All family members (except the anti's three) have been vaccinated. We traditionally have family gatherings at our home for most holidays. The anti-vaxxer...
A fully vaccinated mother who caught COVID-19 when she was pregnant delivered her first child while on a ventilator and doesn't remember giving birth. Wendy Davidson, 33, from Coweta County, Georgia, has been called a 'miracle mom' after spending weeks battling the virus at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, where she welcomed her son, Gabriel, 28 weeks into her pregnancy.
Mystery continues to surround the disappearance of a missing Los Angeles mother who vanished after leaving her son’s football game early last month. Heidi Planck, 39, was last seen on October 17, 2021, in the 7800 block of Gardendale Street in Downey, Los Angeles County, according to a statement released by the Los Angeles Police Department.
A mother-of-three hanged herself just two hours after her GP told her he would 'give her a ring tomorrow' during a phone appointment to discuss her urgent mental health, an inquest has heard. Clare Childes, 45, of Caernarfon, North Wales, reported suicidal thoughts during a 13-minute call with Dr Gwilym...
A Rhode Island babysitter told cops she found a toddler wandering near a highway - kicking off a frantic multi-state search for the little boy's parents - in a ruse to get rid of the 2-year-old because she got tired of watching him after a night of partying at his mother's house, officials said.
A woman was shot and killed in Washington D.C. on Thursday by her ex-boyfriend. Nikiesha Thomas, 33, had obtained a protective order against ex-boyfriend Antoine Oliver just three days before her murder. The authorities said the order had not yet been served. They had made attempts to reach Oliver, including by phone.
A Virginia mother has accused a dentist of covering her daughter’s mouth with his hand during a procedure.Tracy Sikes’ 9-year-old-daughter had an appointment at Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics of Virginia to cap a molar, and left the dentist’s office distraught, swollen and in pain, reports Newsbreak.Ms Sikes said, “She said that she was crying and screaming because it hurt when he was drilling,” and told her mother that Dr Steven Lubbe then covered her mouth with his hand.“She told me that the dentist clamped his hand over her mouth and leaned down and told her to stop crying,” said...
The teenage daughter of Ben Goldsmith, the financier and environmentalist, was killed as she tried to “scare” her friend while zigzagging an off-road quad vehicle at her family’s farm, an inquest has heard. Iris Goldsmith died aged 15 in 2019 after losing control of the six-seater Polaris Ranger - nicknamed...
The first time I was grilled about my racial identity, I’d just given a talk to an all-White audience at a suburban Chicago library. “What are you, anyway?” a woman asked. Her blunt tone put me on edge. I’d just related my mother’s story of racial passing. How she and...
A father in Florida has accused school officials of forcing his daughter with Down syndrome to wear a mask by tying it to the seven-year-old girl's head. Jeffrey Steele says that he was shocked when on October 7 his daughter Sophia stepped off the school bus in Indian Harbor with a medical mask tied tightly to her face with a cord that wrapped around her head.
