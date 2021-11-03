Capitol Christmas tree making its way to DC this week, track it live

If you were looking for a reason to start celebrating Christmas, besides it being November, the U.S. is giving you one as the 2021 U.S. Capitol Tree is making its annual tour across the country.

Starting in 1970, federal officials have designated a tree from one of the United States national forests to stand tall in the nation’s Capitol for the holidays.

This year, the tree comes from California and will serve as the nation’s Christmas tree and was harvested on Oct. 24.

The tree, known as “Sugar Bear,” is an 84-foot white fir from the Six Rivers National Forest on the North Coast in Northern California.

Now, before jetting out to the Capitol, Sugar Bear is taking a road trip in communities throughout the state. The tree has stopped in a number of cities for residents to take photos.

On its way to Washington D.C., the tree will stop in Pasadena, where residents can come out and get photos of it at the Rose Bowl Stadium on Saturday morning.

Jerry Perez, the forest supervisor for the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains National Monument, shared what it means to have this year's tree come from a California national forest.

"We are honored that the cross-country journey of the People's Tree will make its way to the Rose Bowl Stadium, right here near the Angeles National Forest," Perez said. "As a California national forest, we are proud to be part of the bigger campaign to connect people from across California and throughout the country to the outdoors and their public lands."

The event at the Rose Bowl Stadium will be a drive-thru-style event due to COVID-19 concerns. The tree will be on display from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

On its journey throughout the state, the California High Patrol, System Transport, and Kenworth Truck Company all helped the tree cross the Golden Gate Bridge safely on Monday, the first Peoples Tree to do so in 51 years.

On Nov. 9, the tree will make its first out of California stop in Arizona before seeing the rest of the country.

To keep an eye on the tree and where it is going next, visit Capitoltreetracker.com to keep up.