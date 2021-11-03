CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Bail set at $150K in deadly DUI crash involving former Raider Henry Ruggs

By Caroline Bleakley
FOX59
FOX59
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E7fV8_0clSgFJV00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was traveling 156 mph prior to the crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old woman. Prosecutors said his blood-alcohol level was 0.16, which is twice the legal limit.

An injured Ruggs’ made his first appearance before a judge in Las Vegas Justice Court at 9 a.m. Wednesday in a wheelchair.

Judge Joe Bonaventure set his bail at $150,000 although the state had requested a $1 million bond. Ruggs was ordered to abstain from alcohol and other controlled substances. He was ordered not to drive and to surrender his passport. Bonaventure said, in his career on the bench, he couldn’t recall seeing a speed that high.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31vfng_0clSgFJV00
Henry Ruggs’ booking photo.

The 22-year-old is facing felony charges of DUI causing death and reckless driving for a fiery crash that left a 23-year-old Tina Tintor dead Tuesday morning.

According to Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, Ruggs could face additional charges including another felony DUI charge because his girlfriend, Kiara Kilgo-Washington, who uses the name Rudy Washington, was in the car with him and suffered serious injuries in the crash. A gun was also found in Ruggs’ car.

The crash happened at Rainbow Boulevard near Spring Valley Parkway when Ruggs’ Corvette rear-ended Tintor’s Toyota RAV4 causing it to burst into flames and trapping her inside. Police said both vehicles were traveling northbound on Rainbow when Ruggs, whose accused of speeding, veered into the right lane, crashing into Tintor’s car.

“What we have here is a young man who has never been in trouble before,” Ruggs’ attorney David Chesnoff told the court.

Ruggs, who was released from the Raiders Tuesday night, is being represented by Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld. The high-profile attorneys released a statement hours after the crash asking “everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cIEfL_0clSgFJV00
Richard Schonfeld and David Chesnoff are representing Henry Ruggs III. (KLAS-TV)

“It’s about choices, if somebody chooses to drive while under the influence and drive in excess of 150 mph, we’re going to seek justice,” Wolfson said. “This community needs to understand that while driving while impaired is a serious matter.”

A conviction on a charge of DUI causing death or substantial bodily injury carries a sentence of two to 20 years in prison. The reckless driving charge carries a sentence of one to six years.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Lawyers: Henry Ruggs 'is in serious trouble'

At approximately 3:39 a.m. Tuesday in Las Vegas, at a suburban intersection just a few miles west of the famed Strip, police say Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III slammed his Corvette into the back of a Toyota RAV4. The Toyota burst into flames. The fire department located the driver, a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Chesnoff
New York Post

Graphic video shows fiery aftermath of deadly Henry Ruggs III crash

Newly released video shows the devastating aftermath of the DUI car crash involving Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III, including the dead victim’s car engulfed in a fire ball. The deceased woman’s Toyota Rav4 can be seen in the footage fully ablaze, as one unidentified individual stands by Ruggs’ Corvette and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Reckless Driving#Attorneys#Klas#Las Vegas Justice Court#Hectormejianews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

House of horrors mom collected child support on dead son rotting in apartment, prosecutors say

A Texas mother collected child support for the dead son found rotting in her apartment with her three other abandoned children, according to prosecutors.Gloria Williams is accused of leaving her three sons in a Houston apartment with the remains of their eight-year-old dead brother, Kendrick Lee.Prosectors allege that Ms Williams, 35, was also claiming government aid for two of her children, including Kendrick.Officials say that she also received additional assistance for the older daughter, for a total of around $2,000 per month in aid.She appeared in a Houston court on Friday charged with aggravated assault to a child and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping His Mother While Under The Influence Of Alcohol, Drugs

An intoxicated man allegedly raped his mother after holding her at knifepoint as her neighbors and family members were celebrating the auspicious festival of Diwali. The shocking incident happened on Oct. 4 at a slum in the Indian state of Ghaziabad, reported NDTV. The incident came to light after the woman approached the police the next day to report her harrowing ordeal.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsOne

People Think The Judge In Kyle Rittenhouse’s Murder Trial Is Biased And Sympathetic To The Defense

A series of moves made by the judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse‘s upcoming murder trial suggests that he may not be as impartial as he’s supposed to be. At least, that’s according to a growing chorus of doubters across social media who were reacting to Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder’s most recent rulings in the case that appear to give preferential treatment to the teenager who is accused of bringing a high-powered assault rifle across state lines and using it to murder two people and shoot another who were participating in the protest of a police shooting in the Milwaukee suburb.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS New York

FBI Finds Jahon Fuller, Missing Georgia Teen With Autism, In Closet At Suspect’s Home In Westchester County

EASTCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A teenager with autism reported missing from Georgia is safe after the FBI tracked him to a home in an upscale Westchester County suburb. The 16-year-old was allegedly lured by a man who befriended him on a video gaming platform, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported after speaking with the boy and his relieved mother Friday. Jahon Fuller vanished from suburban Atlanta on Oct. 27. The FBI found him 900 miles north in Eastchester, New York on Nov. 2. He was hiding in a closet at a home occupied by 26-year-old Mark Valente. “When the FBI knocked on his door, he...
GEORGIA STATE
thesource.com

FBI Release Pic Of Drugs and $1.5M From Fetty Wap’s Alleged Cocaine, Heroin Ring

Last month, New jersey rap star Fetty Wap was arrested by the FBI in New York at the Rolling Loud Festival after being indicted on federal drug charges, including the distribution of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell Jr., and five other New Jersey men are all accused of distributing at least 100 kilos of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
FOX59

FOX59

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy