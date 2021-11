The Bakersfield Heart Hospital held an awards ceremony Tuesday to honor and recognize nurses for their continuous contributions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ICU nurse Teresa Ranfan won the Daisy Award — which stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune System — out of the nine other nominees. She has worked at Bakersfield Heart Hospital for two years, and encounters some of the sickest patients in the hospital, she said.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO