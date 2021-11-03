CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, MN

Multiple acre estate on Lake Minnetonka listed for $7.2M (Photos)

By Carter Jones
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 7 days ago
A nearly 7,959-square-foot estate on Lake Minnetonka in Orono recently hit the market for $7.2 million. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home, built in...

www.bizjournals.com

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Real estate Leads - November 5, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
Dayton's Project announces full vendor lineup for Departments at Dayton's makers market

The Dayton's Project has shared the full lineup of vendors featured in the Departments at Dayton's makers market opening next week. The Departments at Dayton's is set to open Nov. 18, with a total of 35 vendors selling their wares at various stalls throughout the first floor of the recently revamped building at 700 Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis, the Dayton's Project announced Monday.
Mill District condo complete with secret garden sells for $1.15M (Photos)

A three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo in the Park Avenue Lofts building recently sold for $1.15 million, according to the office of the listing agent, Cynthia Froid. The 2,448-square-foot unit includes all the modern conveniences of a luxury condo, including a newly remodeled European-inspired kitchen with built-in beer tap and minimalist design featuring concrete floors and ceilings.
Fastest-growing Private Companies in the Twin Cities

Private companies headquartered in the Twin Cities 24-county metro area had to meet the following criteria to be considered for inclusion in The List: • Provide financial data for the three most recently completed fiscal years • Have at least $1 million in revenue in the first of those three years • Have consecutive revenue growth during the next two years • Growth rates and financial information were verified by accounting firm Wipfli The growth rate was calculated by taking the most recently completed fiscal year end revenue, subtracting the revenue from two years prior (the base year) and dividing by the base year. Percentages were rounded to the nearest 100th. The 24-county metro area includes Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti, Le Sueur, Mower, Nicollet, Olmsted, Ramsey, Rice, Scott, Sherburne, Stearns, Steele, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and Pierce and St. Croix counties in Wisconsin.
The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

