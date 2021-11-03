CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Falling Last Week, NatGas Price Rises Again – Hit $6 Soon?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price of natural gas, both the NYMEX Henry Hub futures price and the physical spot price at various locations across the country, is always a fascinating and...

Oil futures pare losses as EIA reports a weekly rise in U.S. crude supplies, but product stocks decline

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 1 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 5. That matched the average increase expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.5 million-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 1.6 million barrels for gasoline and 2.6 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 1.6 million barrels for gasoline, but distillate stockpiles were expected to show no change for the week. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub unchanged for the week. Oil prices pared some of its earlier losses after the EIA data. December West Texas Intermediate crude contract was down 43 cents, or 0.5%, at $83.72 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $83.70 before the supply data.
EIA raises its 2021 U.S. retail gasoline price forecast

The U.S. Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 forecast for U.S. regular gasoline retail prices by 1% to $3 a gallon, according to a monthly report released Tuesday. The EIA also said domestic gasoline consumption rose to an average 9.2 million barrels per day in October, but it's expected to fall below 9 million barrels a day this month and "remain below that level until May 2022." West Texas Intermediate crude prices, the U.S. benchmark, will likely average $69.02 a barrel this year, up 0.8% from the October forecast, while Brent crude, the global benchmark, is forecast at $71.59 a barrel this year, up 0.3% from the previous forecast, the EIA said. U.S. oil production is expected to average 11.13 million barrels per day this year, up 1% from October's forecast. In Tuesday dealings, December WTI crude was up 88 cents, or 1.1%, to $82.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December gasoline rose 2.7 cents, or 1.2%, to $2.35 a gallon. January Brent crude added 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.87 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.
U.S. oil futures settle at a 2-week high

Oil futures climbed Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in two weeks. Some analysts pointed out that talk of a potential release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve highlights a shortage of crude supplies. An SPR release would be a "short-term measure at best," since any inventory drawn from the reserve would have to eventually be replenished, Manish Raj, chief financial officer at Velandera Energy Partners, told MarketWatch. Oil prices may even rise in response to an SPR release, he said, as the move "will be seen as a desperate attempt that highlights the acute shortage of oil." Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 price forecasts for regular retail gasoline and U.S. benchmark crude. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose $2.22, or 2.7%, to settle at $84.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Oct. 26, according to FactSet data.
Massachusetts Gas Prices Rise Again To $3.40 Per Gallon On Average

BOSTON (CBS) — Gas prices went up another two cents in Massachusetts over the past week. According to AAA, a gallon of gas in the state now averages $3.40. That’s just two cents lower than the national average of $3.42 per gallon. The changing of the clocks could be a good thing for gas prices. “Many people mourn the end of Daylight Saving Time, with its earlier sunsets,” AAA’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “But when darkness falls earlier, demand for gasoline often drops as well, because people tend to head straight home from work rather than go out in the evening....
Bitcoin Whale Holdings Hit Yearly High After Fueling $BTC Price Rise

Bitcoin whales, defined as large investors who hold over 1,000 BTC, have been accumulating BTC while fearing fiat currency inflation may get out of control and after fueling the cryptocurrency’s renewed rally this year. According to Chainalysis’ market intel report, first spotted by CoinDesk, bitcoin whales accumulated 142,000 BTC last...
UK diesel prices hit record high as petrol costs continue to rise

UK filling stations are now charging record amounts for diesel, according to new figures from the RAC’s Fuel Watch initiative. The organisation, which keeps tabs on average fuel prices across the country, confirmed petrol prices had hit record levels last month, and now diesel has followed suit. According to the...
City gas prices continue to increase after last week's big jump

WORCESTER — Gas prices in the city have risen 3.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.38 per gallon for regular unleaded Monday. Gas prices in the city are 29.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and $1.33 per gallon higher than a year ago. Gas...
Gas prices rise again, but analyst predicts small drop coming

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina rose 2.2 cents per gallon in the past week, GasBuddy says. The average price for in South Carolina is $3.17 per gallon. Gas prices in South Carolina are 25.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.34/g higher than a year ago.
Gas prices fall again in Michigan as demand drops

Gasoline prices in Michigan fell another 2 cents per gallon in the past week and were averaging $3.27 per gallon Monday, Nov. 1, according to AAA’s daily survey of more than 4,000 gas stations in Michigan. Motorists are paying an average of $49 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline...
Gas Prices Hit A Record 8 Year High In Charlotte Last Week

Your wallet is probably feeling a little lighter these days thanks to paying more at the pump. Last week Gas prices in Charlotte hit a record 8 year high. The website GasBuddy, which skyrocketed in popularity during the shortage earlier this year, surveyed 665 Charlotte stations to reach that conclusion. Over the last week, prices increased by 1.5 cents per gallon for an average of $3.18 cents a gallon. In the past month, Gas Buddy says that prices are up 27.8 cents on average and $1.24 more than this time last year.
Vermont weekly gasoline prices keep rising

Vermont Business Magazine Vermont and Burlington gas prices have risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.44 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 100 stations in Burlington. Gas prices in Burlington are 28.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.34/g higher than a year ago. The statewide average is $3.40/g compared to the US average of $3.38/g. Vermont gasoline prices have been running lower than the national average for most of the last year, and as recently as one week ago.
OKB Price Analysis: OKB Coin Price Sees A Strong Fall After Hitting $28

OKB coin price is currently observing a downside momentum and can soon see a new low in the future. It has observed a loss of more than 1.74% in the intraday session. Technical indicators of OKB suggest a bearish trend in the price for the future. Meanwhile, OKB/BTC pair has seen a downslide of more than 1.21% in the past 24 hours.
Rising Home Prices Are Causing Mortgages to Fall Through

Inflated housing prices don't just force buyers to spend more -- they can also put their home loans at risk. Buying a home is a challenge in today's market. Not only is real estate inventory limited by over 5 million homes, but home prices have soared over the past year. Now, buyers are being forced to take out larger mortgages to cover their costs.
S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller: Home prices rise again

Home prices rose again in August, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, which showed a 1.4% seasonally adjusted increase from July and a 19.8% increase from a year earlier. August’s annual gain was roughly flat with the pace of July’s increase, said Craig Lazzara,...
3 reasons why gas prices are so high right now

Gas prices in the US have hit a seven-year high. Demand has increased as the economy reopened and Americans have begun driving more. Meanwhile, supply has been constrained because of lower US production and OPEC decisions. Americans are once again feeling pain at the gas pump, and it's because of...
