Chemistry

Percolation transitions in compressed SiO glasses

By A. Hasmy
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmorphous"“amorphous transformations under pressure are generally explained by changes in the local structure from low- to higher-fold coordinated polyhedra1,2,3,4. However, as the notion of scale invariance at the critical thresholds has not been addressed, it is still unclear whether these transformations behave similarly to true phase transitions in related crystals and...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Glass transition temperature prediction of disordered molecular solids

Glass transition temperature, Tg, is the key quantity for assessing morphological stability and molecular ordering of films of organic semiconductors. A reliable prediction of Tg from the chemical structure is, however, challenging, as it is sensitive to both molecular interactions and analysis of the heating or cooling process. By combining a fitting protocol with an automated workflow for forcefield parameterization, we predict Tg with a mean absolute error of ~20"‰Â°C for a set of organic compounds with Tg in the 50"“230"‰Â°C range. Our study establishes a reliable and automated prescreening procedure for the design of amorphous organic semiconductors, essential for the optimization and development of organic light-emitting diodes.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Slow light nanocoatings for ultrashort pulse compression

Transparent materials do not absorb light but have profound influence on the phase evolution of transmitted radiation. One consequence is chromatic dispersion, i.e., light of different frequencies travels at different velocities, causing ultrashort laser pulses to elongate in time while propagating. Here we experimentally demonstrate ultrathin nanostructured coatings that resolve this challenge: we tailor the dispersion of silicon nanopillar arrays such that they temporally reshape pulses upon transmission using slow light effects and act as ultrashort laser pulse compressors. The coatings induce anomalous group delay dispersion in the visible to near-infrared spectral region around 800"‰nm wavelength over an 80"‰nm bandwidth. We characterize the arrays' performance in the spectral domain via white light interferometry and directly demonstrate the temporal compression of femtosecond laser pulses. Applying these coatings to conventional optics renders them ultrashort pulse compatible and suitable for a wide range of applications.
Nature.com

A novel principle to localize the sensitivity of waveform tomography using wave interferences at the observation boundary

When using waveform tomography to perform high-resolution imaging of a medium, it is vital to calculate the sensitivity in order to describe how well a model fits a given set of data and how the sensitivity changes with the spatial distribution of the heterogeneities. The traditional principle behind calculating the sensitivity-for detecting small changes-suffers from an inherent limitation in case other structures, not of interest, are present along the wave propagation path. We propose a novel principle that leads to enhanced localization of the sensitivity of the waveform tomography, without having to know the intermediate structures. This new principle emerges from a boundary integral representation which utilizes wave interferences observed at multiple points. When tested on geophysical acoustic wave data, this new principle leads to much better sensitivity localization and detection of small changes in seismic velocities, which were otherwise impossible. Overcoming the insensitivity to a target area, it offers new possibilities for imaging and monitoring small changes in properties, which is critical in a wide range of disciplines and scales.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Efficient electrocatalytic acetylene semihydrogenation by electron"“rich metal sites in N"“heterocyclic carbene metal complexes

Electrocatalytic acetylene semihydrogenation is a promising alternative to thermocatalytic acetylene hydrogenation due to its environmental benignity and economic efficiency, but its performance is far below that of the thermocatalytic reaction because of strong competition from side reactions, including hydrogen evolution, overhydrogenation and carbon"“carbon coupling reactions. We develop N"“heterocyclic carbene"“metal complexes, with electron"“rich metal centers owing to the strongly Ïƒ"“donating N"“heterocyclic carbene ligands, as electrocatalysts for selective acetylene semihydrogenation. Experimental and theoretical investigations reveal that the copper sites in N"“heterocyclic carbene"“copper facilitateÂ the absorption of electrophilic acetylene and theÂ desorption of nucleophilic ethylene, ultimately suppressing the side reactions during electrocatalytic acetylene semihydrogenation, and exhibit superior semihydrogenation performance, with faradaic efficiencies of â‰¥98 % under pure acetylene flow. Even in a crude ethylene feed containing 1 % acetylene (1"‰Ã—"‰104 ppm), N"“heterocyclic carbene"“copper affords a specific selectivity of >99 % during a 100"“h stability test, continuous ethylene production with only ~30 ppm acetylene, a large space velocity of up to 9.6"‰Ã—"‰105"‰mLÂ·gcatâˆ’1Â·hâˆ’1, and a turnover frequency of 2.1"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’2 sâˆ’1, dramatically outperforming currently reported thermocatalysts.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The quest for a unified theory on biomechanical palm risk assessment through theoretical analysis and observation

Several methodologies related to the biomechanical risk assessment and the uprooting and breaking potential of palms are reviewed and evaluated in this study. Also a simple mathematical model was designed, to simulate the results of critical wind speed predictions for a tall coconut palm by using classic beam theory and Brazier buckling. First, the review presents arguments that assess the applicability of some influential claims and tree and palm risk assessment methods that have been amply marketed in the last 20Â years. Then, the analysis goes beyond the classical procedures and theories that have influenced the arboricultural industry and related press so far. And afterwards, rationale behind several postulated ideas are presented, that are hoped to be fruitful in the path towards a new biomechanical theory for the biomechanical risk assessment of palms. The postulated model envisages the palm stem as a viscoelastic and hollow cylinder that is not only prone to buckling, ovalization and kinking, but also fatigue, shear, splitting and crack propagation. This envisaging was also the main reason why simple Brazier buckling formulation was experimentally applied to simulate the breaking risk of a cocostem. This study also enables a better understanding of the wide range of factors that may influence the mechanical behaviour of trees and palms under (wind) loading.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Collapse dynamics and Hilbert-space stochastic processes

Spontaneous collapse models of state vector reduction represent a possible solution to the quantum measurement problem. In the present paper we focus our attention on the Ghirardi"“Rimini"“Weber (GRW) theory and the corresponding continuous localisation models in the form of a Brownian-driven motion in Hilbert space. We consider experimental setups in which a single photon hits a beam splitter and is subsequently detected by photon detector(s), generating a superposition of photon-detector quantum states. Through a numerical approach we study the dependence of collapse times on the physical features of the superposition generated, including also the effect of a finite reaction time of the measuring apparatus. We find that collapse dynamics is sensitive to the number of detectors and the physical properties of the photon-detector quantum states superposition.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

The first observation of osmotically neutral sodium accumulation in the myocardial interstitium

The aim of this study was the detection and quantification of the Na+ depositions in the extracellular matrix of myocardial tissue, which are suggested to be bound by negatively charged glycosaminoglycan (GAG) structures. The presented experimental results are based on high resolution X-ray fluorescence (XRF) spectromicroscopy technique used to perform a comparative analysis of sodium containment in intracellular and interstitial spaces of cardiac tissues taken from animals selected by low and high sodium intake rates. The experimental results obtained show that high sodium daily intake can result in a remarkable increase of sodium content in the myocardial interstitium.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A selectable all-in-one CRISPR prime editing piggyBac transposon allows for highly efficient gene editing in human cell lines

CRISPR prime-editors are emergent tools for genome editing and offer a versatile alternative approach to HDR-based genome engineering or DNA base-editors. However, sufficient prime-editor expression levels and availability of optimized transfection protocols may affect editing efficiencies, especially in hard-to-transfect cells like hiPSC. Here, we show that piggyBac prime-editing (PB-PE) allows for sustained expression of prime-editors. We demonstrate proof-of-concept for PB-PE in a newly designed lentiviral traffic light reporter, which allows for estimation of gene correction and defective editing resulting in indels, based on expression of two different fluorophores. PB-PE can prime-edit more than 50% of hiPSC cells after antibiotic selection. We also show that improper design of pegRNA cannot simply be overcome by extended expression, but PB-PE allows for estimation of effectiveness of selected pegRNAs after few days of cultivation time. Finally, we implemented PB-PE for efficient editing of an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis-associated mutation in the SOD1-gene of patient-derived hiPSC. Progress of genome editing can be monitored by Sanger-sequencing, whereas PB-PE vectors can be removed after editing and excised cells can be enriched by fialuridine selection. Together, we present an efficient prime-editing toolbox, which can be robustly used in a variety of cell lines even when non-optimized transfection-protocols are applied.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Nature.com

Acoustic differentiation and classification of wild belugas and narwhals using echolocation clicks

Belugas (Delphinapterus leucas) and narwhals (Monodon monoceros) are highly social Arctic toothed whales with large vocal repertoires and similar acoustic profiles. Passive Acoustic Monitoring (PAM) that uses multiple hydrophones over large spatiotemporal scales has been a primary method to study their populations, particularly in response to rapid climate change and increasing underwater noise. This study marks the first acoustic comparison between wild belugas and narwhals from the same location and reveals that they can be acoustically differentiated and classified solely by echolocation clicks. Acoustic recordings were made in the pack ice of Baffin Bay, West Greenland, during 2013. Multivariate analyses and Random Forests classification models were applied to eighty-one single-species acoustic events comprised of numerous echolocation clicks. Results demonstrate a significant difference between species' acoustic parameters where beluga echolocation was distinguished by higher frequency content, evidenced by higher peak frequencies, center frequencies, and frequency minimums and maximums. Spectral peaks, troughs, and center frequencies for beluga clicks were generally"‰>"‰60Â kHz and narwhal clicks"‰<"‰60Â kHz with overlap between 40"“60Â kHz. Classification model predictive performance was strong with an overall correct classification rate of 97.5% for the best model. The most important predictors for species assignment were defined by peaks and notches in frequency spectra. Our results provide strong support for the use of echolocation in PAM efforts to differentiate belugas and narwhals acoustically.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Optically driving the radiative Auger transition

In a radiative Auger process, optical decay leaves other carriers in excited states, resulting in weak red-shifted satellite peaks in the emission spectrum. The appearance of radiative Auger in the emission directly leads to the question if the process can be inverted: simultaneous photon absorption and electronic demotion. However, excitation of the radiative Auger transition has not been shown, neither on atoms nor on solid-state quantum emitters. Here, we demonstrate the optical driving of the radiative Auger transition, linking few-body Coulomb interactions and quantum optics. We perform our experiments on a trion in a semiconductor quantum dot, where the radiative Auger and the fundamental transition form a Î›-system. On driving both transitions simultaneously, we observe a reduction of the fluorescence signal by up to 70%. Our results suggest the possibility of turning resonance fluorescence on and off using radiative Auger as well as THz spectroscopy with optics close to the visible regime.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Towards prediction of ordered phases in rechargeable battery chemistry via group"“subgroup transformation

The electrochemical thermodynamic and kinetic characteristics of rechargeable batteries are critically influenced by the ordering of mobile ions in electrodes or solid electrolytes. However, because of the experimental difficulty of capturing the lighter migration ion coupled with the theoretical limitation of searching for ordered phases in a constrained cell, predicting stable ordered phases involving cell transformations or at extremely dilute concentrations remains challenging. Here, a group-subgroup transformation method based on lattice transformation and Wyckoff-position splitting is employed to predict the ordered ground states. We reproduce the previously reported Li0.75CoO2, Li0.8333CoO2, and Li0.8571CoO2 phases and report a new Li0.875CoO2 ground state. Taking the advantage of Wyckoff-position splitting in reducing the number of configurations, we identify the stablest Li0.0625C6 dilute phase in Li-ion intercalated graphite. We also resolve the Li/La/vacancy ordering in Li3xLa2/3âˆ’xTiO3 (0 < x < 0.167), which explains the observed Li-ion diffusion anisotropy. These findings provide important insight towards understanding the rechargeable battery chemistry.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Regio- and enantioselective umpolung gem-difluoroallylation of hydrazones via palladium catalysis enabled by N-heterocyclic carbene ligand

The enantioselective construction of C"“CF2R (R: alkyl or fluoroalkyl) bonds has attracted the attention of synthetic chemists because of the importance of chiral fluorinated compounds in life and materials sciences. Catalytic asymmetric fluoroalkylation has mainly been realized under organocatalysis and Lewis acid catalysis, with substrates limited to carbonyl compounds. Few examples using transition-metal catalysis exist, owing to side reactions including decomposition and isomerization of fluoroalkylating reagents. Herein we report umpolung asymmetric difluoroallylation of hydrazones with 3-bromo-3,3-difluoropropene (BDFP) under palladium catalysis. Difluoroallylation products having quaternary chiral carbon centers are afforded in good yields with high Î±/Î³- and enantioselectivities. The usefulness of the reaction products is demonstrated and an inner-sphere mechanism of the reaction is proposed. The use of chiral N-heterocyclic carbene as ligand is the key for the selectivities as well as the productivity of the reaction.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Precise visuomotor transformations underlying collective behavior in larval zebrafish

Complex schooling behaviors result from local interactions among individuals. Yet, how sensory signals from neighbors are analyzed in the visuomotor stream of animals is poorly understood. Here, we studied aggregation behavior in larval zebrafish and found that over development larvae transition from overdispersed groups to tight shoals. Using a virtual reality assay, we characterized the algorithms fish use to transform visual inputs from neighbors into movement decisions. We found that young larvae turn away from virtual neighbors by integrating and averaging retina-wide visual occupancy within each eye, and by using a winner-take-all strategy for binocular integration. As fish mature, their responses expand to include attraction to virtual neighbors, which is based on similar algorithms of visual integration. Using model simulations, we show that the observed algorithms accurately predict group structure over development. These findings allow us to make testable predictions regarding the neuronal circuits underlying collective behavior in zebrafish.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Relationship between diffraction peak, network topology, and amorphous-forming ability in silicon and silica

The network topology in disordered materials is an important structural descriptor for understanding the nature of disorder that is usually hidden in pairwise correlations. Here, we compare the covalent network topology of liquid and solidified silicon (Si) with that of silica (SiO2) on the basis of the analyses of the ring size and cavity distributions and tetrahedral order. We discover that the ring size distributions in amorphous (a)-Si are narrower and the cavity volume ratio is smaller than those in a-SiO2, which is a signature of poor amorphous-forming ability in a-Si. Moreover, a significant difference is found between the liquid topology of Si and that of SiO2. These topological features, which are reflected in diffraction patterns, explain why silica is an amorphous former, whereas it is impossible to prepare bulk a-Si. We conclude that the tetrahedral corner-sharing network of AX2, in which A is a fourfold cation and X is a twofold anion, as indicated by the first sharp diffraction peak, is an important motif for the amorphous-forming ability that can rule out a-Si as an amorphous former. This concept is consistent with the fact that an elemental material cannot form a bulk amorphous phase usingÂ meltÂ quenchingÂ technique.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

The RNA-binding protein HuR is required for maintenance of the germinal centre response

The germinal centre (GC) is required for the generation of high affinity antibodies and immunological memory. Here we show that the RNA binding protein HuR has an essential function in GC B cells to sustain the GC response. In its absence, the GC reaction and production of high-affinity antibody is severely impaired. Mechanistically, HuR affects the transcriptome qualitatively and quantitatively. The expression and splicing patterns of hundreds of genes are altered in the absence of HuR. Among these genes, HuR is required for the expression of Myc and a Myc-dependent transcriptional program that controls GC B cell proliferation and Ig somatic hypermutation. Additionally, HuR regulates the splicing and abundance of mRNAs required for entry into and transition through the S phase of the cell cycle, and it modulates a gene signature associated with DNA deamination protecting GC B cells from DNA damage and cell death.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Key signaling networks are dysregulated in patients with the adipose tissue disorder, lipedema

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Lipedema, a poorly understood chronic disease of adipose hyper-deposition, is often mistaken for obesity and causes significant impairment to mobility and quality-of-life. To identify molecular mechanisms underpinning lipedema, we employed comprehensive omics-based comparative analyses of whole tissue, adipocyte precursors (adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs)), and adipocytes from patients with or without lipedema.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Resonant X-ray photo-oxidation of light-harvesting iron (II/III) N-heterocyclic carbene complexes

Two photoactive iron N-heterocyclic carbene complexes \({[\hbox {Fe}^{{{\rm{II}}}}(\hbox {btz})_2(\hbox {bpy})]^{2+}}\) and \({[\hbox {Fe}^{{\rm{III}}}(\hbox {btz})_3]^{3+}}\), where btz is 3,3'-dimethyl-1,1'-bis(p-tolyl)-4,4'-bis(1,2,3-triazol-5-ylidene) and bpy is 2,2'-bipyridine, have been investigated by Resonant Photoelectron Spectroscopy (RPES). Tuning the incident X-ray photon energy to match core-valence excitations provides a site specific probe of the electronic structure properties and ligand-field interactions, as well as information about the resonantly photo-oxidised final states. Comparing measurements of the Fe centre and the surrounding ligands demonstrate strong mixing of the Fe \({\hbox {t}_{{\rm{2g}}}}\) levels with occupied ligand \(\pi\) orbitals but weak mixing with the corresponding unoccupied ligand orbitals. This highlights the importance of \(\pi\)-accepting and -donating considerations in ligand design strategies for photofunctional iron carbene complexes. Spin-propensity is also observed as a final-state effect in the RPES measurements of the open-shell \(\hbox {Fe}^{{\rm{III}}}\) complex. Vibronic coupling is evident in both complexes, where the energy dispersion hints at a vibrationally hot final state. The results demonstrate the significant impact of the iron oxidation state on the frontier electronic structure and highlights the differences between the emerging class of \(\hbox {Fe}^{{\rm{III}}}\) photosensitizers from those of more traditional \(\hbox {Fe}^{{\rm{II}}}\) complexes.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Cromolyn platform suppresses fibrosis and inflammation, promotes microglial phagocytosis and neurite outgrowth

Neurodegenerative diseases are characterized by chronic neuroinflammation and may perpetuate ongoing fibrotic reactions within the central nervous system. Unfortunately, there is no therapeutic available that treats neurodegenerative inflammation and its sequelae. Here we utilize cromolyn, a mast cell inhibitor with anti-inflammatory capabilities, and its fluorinated analogue F-cromolyn to study fibrosis-related protein regulation and secretion downstream of neuroinflammation and their ability to promote microglial phagocytosis and neurite outgrowth. In this report, RNA-seq analysis shows that administration of the pro-inflammatory cytokine TNF-Î± to HMC3 human microglia results in a robust upregulation of fibrosis-associated genes. Subsequent treatment with cromolyn and F-cromolyn resulted in reduced secretion of collagen XVIII, fibronectin, and tenascin-c. Additionally, we show that cromolyn and F-cromolyn reduce pro-inflammatory proteins PLP1, PELP1, HSP90, IL-2, GRO-Î±, Eotaxin, and VEGF-Î‘, while promoting secretion of anti-inflammatory IL-4 in HMC3 microglia. Furthermore, cromolyn and F-cromolyn augment neurite outgrowth in PC12 neuronal cells in concert with nerve growth factor. Treatment also differentially altered secretion of neurogenesis-related proteins TTL, PROX1, Rab35, and CSDE1 in HMC3 microglia. Finally, iPSC-derived human microglia more readily phagocytose AÎ²42 with cromolyn and F-cromolyn relative to controls. We propose the cromolyn platform targets multiple proteins upstream of PI3K/Akt/mTOR, NF-ÎºB, and GSK-3Î² signaling pathways to affect cytokine, chemokine, and fibrosis-related protein expression.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Dynamic mechanochemical feedback between curved membranes and BAR protein self-organization

In many physiological situations, BAR proteins reshape membranes with pre-existing curvature (templates), contributing to essential cellular processes. However, the mechanism and the biological implications of this reshaping process remain unclear. Here we show, both experimentally and through modelling, that BAR proteins reshape low curvature membrane templates through a mechanochemical phase transition. This phenomenon depends on initial template shape and involves the co-existence and progressive transition between distinct local states in terms of molecular organization (protein arrangement and density) and membrane shape (template size and spherical versus cylindrical curvature). Further, we demonstrate in cells that this phenomenon enables a mechanotransduction mode, in which cellular stretch leads to the mechanical formation of membrane templates, which are then reshaped into tubules by BAR proteins. Our results demonstrate the interplay between membrane mechanics and BAR protein molecular organization, integrating curvature sensing and generation in a comprehensive framework with implications for cell mechanical responses.
Nature.com

Architecture for microcomb-based GHz-mid-infrared dual-comb spectroscopy

Dual-comb spectroscopy (DCS) offers high sensitivity and wide spectral coverage without the need for bulky spectrometers or mechanical moving parts. And DCS in the mid-infrared (mid-IR) is of keen interest because of inherently strong molecular spectroscopic signatures in these bands. We report GHz-resolution mid-IR DCS of methane and ethane that is derived from counter-propagating (CP) soliton microcombs in combination with interleaved difference frequency generation. Because all four combs required to generate the two mid-IR combs rely upon stability derived from a single high-Q microcavity, the system architecture is both simplified and does not require external frequency locking. Methane and ethane spectra are measured over intervals as short as 0.5 ms, a time scale that can be further reduced using a different CP soliton arrangement. Also, tuning of spectral resolution on demand is demonstrated. Although at an early phase of development, the results are a step towards mid-IR gas sensors with chip-based architectures for chemical threat detection, breath analysis, combustion studies, and outdoor observation of trace gases.
SCIENCE

