We were encouraged in September when the Connecticut State Supreme Court upheld the Connecticut Siting Council’s approval for NTE Energy’s proposed project to build a 650-megawatt natural gas-fired electric plant in Killingly, CT (see CT Supreme Court Rejects Anti Lawsuit re Killingly Gas-Fired Plant). The plant would be fed by Marcellus/Utica gas. Our encouragement has turned to discouragement. Last Thursday ISO New England’s lawyers filed a request with FERC (the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) for permission to terminate a previously-award contract to the plant to supply electricity during the 2022-23 supply period, claiming there’s no way the plant will get built in time. Is this the end for the Killingly project?

