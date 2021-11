Election and voting technology company Smartmatic announced Wednesday that it has filed separate defamation lawsuits against Newsmax Media, as well as Herring Networks, parent company of One America News Network. Smartmatic says it is seeking “actual and punitive damages as a result of the disinformation campaigns conducted by Newsmax and OANN against Smartmatic” following the 2020 presidential election. The complaints were filed in Superior Court of the State of Delaware and the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia for Newsmax and OANN, respectively.

