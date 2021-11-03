The Latest: Coalition formed to build low-carbon tech market

Sources: Cemex S.A.B. de C.V., Monterrey, Mexico; Holcim AG, Zug, Switzerland; CP staff. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. and Holcim AG are founding members of the First Movers Coalition (FMC), joining Amazon, Apple and nearly two dozen other major companies to accelerate development of early-stage decarbonization technologies through procurement and supply chain management practices. FMC will work across eight key sectors, seven of which—cement, steel, aluminum, chemicals, shipping, aviation and trucking—account for more than a third of global carbon emissions, but do not currently have cost-competitive energy alternatives to fossil fuels.
