Economy

The Latest: Coalition formed to build low-carbon tech market

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

GENEVA — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, nearly three dozen...

www.ftimes.com

rigzone.com

USA Funds Tech Turning Buildings into Carbon Storage

The U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer M. Granholm, said building materials and construction techniques offer 'huge promise' as carbon sinks. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced up to $45 million to support the development of technologies that can transform buildings into net carbon storage structures. . The DOE said its Advanced Research...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26 draft outcome urges countries to ‘revisit and strengthen’ efforts to limit global heating to 1.5C

A draft “cover decision” setting out the potential outcome from the Cop26 climate summit has been published, urging countries to “revisit and strengthen” their pledges again next year.Climate pledges for 2030 should be discussed again by the end of next year, the document says, to try to give the world a better chance of limiting global heating to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, the aspiration of the Paris Agreement.It says that meeting the 1.5C aspiration needs meaningful and effective action in “this critical decade”.The first iteration of the draft comes after a stark analysis published on Tuesday warned that even...
ENVIRONMENT
agrinews-pubs.com

Concerns, successes in carbon markets

ST. LOUIS — The development of carbon markets has been a topic of conversations and a recent webinar addressed if farmers are buying into the new concept. The Donald Danforth Plant Science Center hosted an AgTech NEXT event that looked at this unique model. Sara Wyant, Agri-Pulse Communication founder and...
AGRICULTURE
Sourcing Journal

From Amazon to Maersk, Coalition Drives Demand for Zero-Carbon Tech

The First Movers Coalition aims to create long-term impact by driving milestones through investment into sustainable logistics solutions. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
John Kerry
concreteproducts.com

Cemex, Holcim, tech giants charter procurement, supply chain coalition

Sources: Cemex S.A.B. de C.V., Monterrey, Mexico; Holcim AG, Zug, Switzerland; CP staff. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. and Holcim AG are founding members of the First Movers Coalition (FMC), joining Amazon, Apple and nearly two dozen other major companies to accelerate development of early-stage decarbonization technologies through procurement and supply chain management practices. FMC will work across eight key sectors, seven of which—cement, steel, aluminum, chemicals, shipping, aviation and trucking—account for more than a third of global carbon emissions, but do not currently have cost-competitive energy alternatives to fossil fuels.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Air-scrubbing machines gain momentum, but long way to go

On a field ringed by rolling green hills in Iceland fans attached to metal structures that look like an industrial-sized Lego project are spinning. Their mission is to scrub the atmosphere by sucking carbon dioxide from the air and storing it safely underground.Just a few years ago, this technology, known as “direct air capture,” was seen by many as an unrealistic fantasy. But the technology has evolved to where people consider it a serious tool in fighting climate change. The Iceland plant, called Orca is the largest such facility in the world, capturing about 4,000 metric tons...
ELECTRONICS
#Geneva#Tech#Carbon Dioxide#U N#The World Economic Forum
Apple Insider

Apple joins First Movers Coalition to cut carbon emissions

Apple has joined the First Movers Coalition, an initiative by the U.S. government and the World Economic Government to help improve the environment by buying low-carbon products and reforming their supply chains. Formally launching at COP26 on November 4, the First Movers Coalition is a partnership between the World Economic...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

COP26: Low-carbon firms and Biden hails progress

The vast majority of world leaders viewed COP26 as an opportunity to "press the restart button", US President Joe Biden said, hailing the progress of the conference as he left. His visit ended following the conclusion of the world leaders summit, which kickstarted the conference. He left Edinburgh Airport in Air Force One after saying: "We showed up... and by showing up we've had a profound impact on how the rest of the world is looking at the United States and its leadership role." He added that the absence of the Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the summit was a "big mistake".
U.S. POLITICS
naturalgasworld.com

Exxon mulls low-carbon opportunities in Indonesia

A memorandum of understanding with state-owned Pertamina extends from CCS to hydrogen. US major Exxon Mobil said November 2 that it signed a preliminary agreement with Indonesia’s state-owned energy company Pertamina to identify large-scale, low-carbon opportunities in Indonesia. “By jointly examining subsurface data, the companies expect to identify geologic formations...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Apple
Economy
Amazon
Brookings Institution

Climate finance meets low-carbon agtech

Headlining the climate finance discussions next week at COP26 may be the shortfall in advanced economies’ $100 billion annual pledge to help low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) adapt and further mitigate climate change. But with actual financing needs quickly approaching the trillions, the more important discussion may be reforming how public climate finance is deployed. Change is needed to mobilize private capital, fill critical gaps, and drive resilient, low-carbon development. Agriculture value chains are a good place to start the conversation.
AGRICULTURE
kfgo.com

BNP Paribas sets up team of advisers for low-carbon transition

PARIS (Reuters) – French lender BNP Paribas said on Wednesday it has set up a dedicated team of investment bankers and industrial experts to help its corporate and institutional clients accelerate their transition to sustainable and low-carbon activities. BNP Paribas said the team brings together 150 bankers and experts worldwide....
BUSINESS
Bolivar Commercial

Global Carbon Adsorption Systems Market 2021 – Analysis by Latest Trends, Demand, Key Companies, Future Growth 2027

The title of a professional market research study conducted by MarketsandResearch.biz to determine market growth potential is Global Carbon Adsorption Systems Market. The research’s main goal should be to provide basic information about the industry’s competitors, current market trends, market potential, growth rate, and other relevant data. The study looks...
MARKETS
Washington Examiner

Brazil: A vision of low-carbon agriculture and environmental conservation

As we approach COP26 under the growing imperatives of sustainable development and climate action, the international community must make the most of the opportunity to ensure ambitious results in Glasgow and beyond. As a longtime champion of the environmental agenda and an agri-food powerhouse, Brazil stands ready to provide a positive contribution to collective efforts aimed at keeping the global temperature within the limits agreed upon in the Paris Agreement.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

What are the biggest Cop26 stumbling blocks?

The second week of Cop26 sees senior ministers from national governments arrive in Glasgow to nail down agreements after the splashy pledges made by world leaders in the opening days.The deals – riddled with caveats – promised to end deforestation, cut coal-fired power and reduce emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane. Now ministers are guiding complex negotiations among 197 countries, and by Friday, close Cop26 watchers are highly optimistic that a “cover decision” will emerge.On Sunday a draft text was published and drew immediate criticism from environmental groups. Greenpeace described the document as “exceptionally weak” for failing to...
WORLD
naturalgasworld.com

Baker Hughes, Shell team for low-carbon work

An agreement between the two extends to LNG and renewable power. US upstream services company Baker Hughes and Anglo-Dutch major Shell agreed November 10 to work together to find ways to decarbonise the energy and industrial sectors. "As a first step in the collaboration, the parties seek to finalise Shell’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

