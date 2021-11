A local philanthropist has given Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles a $10 million gift, part of which will go toward establishing an endowment for a four-year scholarship program in perpetuity named after artist Charles White, who taught at the school during the 1960s and ’70s. The donation comes from Mei-Lee Ney, who is the chair of Otis’s board of trustees, and matches the largest gift the college has ever received. The first scholarship will be awarded to a student from an under-represented group in Los Angeles County who will start at Otis in fall 2022. After its...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO