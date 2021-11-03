Creating the right environment

Spent catalyst, containing vanadium and tungsten oxide in a TiO2 glass fiber matrix, pose a risk of environmental contamination due to the high toxicity of its metal oxides if leached into the soil when disposed in landfills. Due to the increasing demand of metals and the continuous depletion of primary resources there is an growing necessity for recycling and reprocessing of spent catalysts and other secondary metal sources for environmental and economical reasons. Study of spent SCR catalyst soda roasting process with dissolved NaOH compared with the usual NaOH dry roasting and its influence in the subsequent water leaching. After optimization, the ideal parameters are roasting using a 0.4 ratio of NaOH/spent SCR catalyst in solution for 2Â h at 973Â K and de-ionized water leaching for 30Â min, at 298Â K with a pulp density of 30%. The research results show an important reduction of the roasting temperature and leaching time during the processing of spent SCR catalyst obtaining a 95.4% W and 80.2% V leaching efficiency liquor. Silicon compounds are one of the main impurities leached alongside the valuable metals and in this work, the silicon compounds leached are reduced significantly with the aim of avoiding the de-silication post-processing of the leach liquor. The main advantage of the proposed process is the increase of the leaching efficiency of vanadium and tungsten with a minimization of silicon impurities in a shorter time regardless of the leaching temperature.

