Creating the right environment

By Kentaro U. Hansen
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectrolysis of CO2 presents an opportunity to link carbon capture, increasingly abundant renewable energy sources and...

www.nature.com

Sourcing Journal

Frontier Yarns: Leading the World in Sustainable Cotton Yarn Manufacturing

As one of the world’s largest producers of 100 percent cotton and polyester/cotton-blend yarns, Frontier Yarns takes its responsibility to protect the environment seriously. Not only does Frontier strive to be an industry leader for product quality and commitment to customer service, but it also delivers the assurance that the ﬁbers in their yarns are derived from sustainably grown cotton. Frontier’s yarns are used to produce high-quality garments, industrial and medical textiles, bedding and other types of fabrics. Frontier has perfected the yarn spinning process by applying state-of-the-art automated technology and innovation to every phase of the yarn manufacturing process. Its numerous...
ADVOCACY
AFP

COP26 told climate pledges 'hollow' without fossil fuel phase out

Climate promises from nations ring "hollow" while they continue to invest in oil, gas and coal, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, as the COP26 summit struggled to make headway on its goal to halt devastating warming. Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow for painstaking talks aimed at keeping the world within the Paris Agreement goal of limiting temperature rise to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius. But with emissions still rising and current promises putting the world on a path to heat far beyond that target, negotiators were wrangling over a range of issues. "The announcements here in Glasgow are encouraging -- but they are far from enough," Guterres told the COP26 climate summit, urging negotiators to "pick up the pace".
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Path to net zero is critical to climate outcome

Net zero greenhouse gas targets have become a central element for climate action. However, most company and government pledges focus on the year that net zero is reached, with limited awareness of how critical the emissions pathway is in determining the climate outcome in both the near- and long-term. Here we show that different pathways of carbon dioxide and methane-the most prominent long-lived and short-lived greenhouse gases, respectively-can lead to nearly 0.4Â Â°C of warming difference in midcentury and potential overshoot of the 2Â Â°C target, even if they technically reach global net zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2050. While all paths achieve the Paris Agreement temperature goals in the long-term, there is still a 0.2Â Â°C difference by end-of-century. We find that early action to reduce both emissions of carbon dioxide and methane simultaneously leads to the best climate outcomes over all timescales. We therefore recommend that companies and countries supplement net zero targets with a two-basket set of interim milestones to ensure that early action is taken for both carbon dioxide and methane. A one-basket approach, such as the standard format for Nationally Determined Contributions, is not sufficient because it can lead to a delay in methane mitigation.
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Scaling Textile-to-Textile Recycling of Used Garments – The Holy Grail of Circular Textiles

Achieving circularity in textiles is an increasingly important topic on the industry agenda. However, at the present moment, this industry is still largely dominated by a linear business model, producing, consuming and throwing away more textiles than ever before. The transition to circularity is not an easy one, and it requires a collective, systemic approach. One of the three key components of a circular fashion model as defined by World Circular Textiles Day in their 2050 vision, is for “Raw materials to be renewable, recyclable and safe, and to be kept in continual circulation.” Effective textile-to-textile recycling of used garments at scale...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

Neurotoxins in the environment are damaging human brain health – and more frequent fires and floods may make the problem worse

In the summer of 2021, a toxic, smoky haze stemming from Western wildfires wafted across large parts of the United States, while hurricanes wrought extensive flooding in the southern and eastern U.S. Air quality websites such as AirNow warned of hazardous conditions on the U.S. East Coast from Western forest fires 3,000 miles away, with recommendations to stay indoors. Journalists reported the immediate impact of lives lost and homes and property destroyed, but more insidious dangers escaped notice. Few people realize that these climate change-fueled disasters – both fires and floods – could adversely affect human health in longer-term ways....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hydrometallurgical process development to recycle valuable metals from spent SCR deNO catalyst

Spent catalyst, containing vanadium and tungsten oxide in a TiO2 glass fiber matrix, pose a risk of environmental contamination due to the high toxicity of its metal oxides if leached into the soil when disposed in landfills. Due to the increasing demand of metals and the continuous depletion of primary resources there is an growing necessity for recycling and reprocessing of spent catalysts and other secondary metal sources for environmental and economical reasons. Study of spent SCR catalyst soda roasting process with dissolved NaOH compared with the usual NaOH dry roasting and its influence in the subsequent water leaching. After optimization, the ideal parameters are roasting using a 0.4 ratio of NaOH/spent SCR catalyst in solution for 2Â h at 973Â K and de-ionized water leaching for 30Â min, at 298Â K with a pulp density of 30%. The research results show an important reduction of the roasting temperature and leaching time during the processing of spent SCR catalyst obtaining a 95.4% W and 80.2% V leaching efficiency liquor. Silicon compounds are one of the main impurities leached alongside the valuable metals and in this work, the silicon compounds leached are reduced significantly with the aim of avoiding the de-silication post-processing of the leach liquor. The main advantage of the proposed process is the increase of the leaching efficiency of vanadium and tungsten with a minimization of silicon impurities in a shorter time regardless of the leaching temperature.
ENVIRONMENT
Tree Hugger

What Are Solar Trees? How Do They Compare to Solar Panels?

A solar tree is a structure resembling a tree that generates solar energy using photovoltaic (PV) panels. It employs principles of biomimicry, using a natural system—in this case the form of a tree—to help solve a pressing global challenge: Replacing greenhouse gas-emitting energy sources like coal, oil, and gas with renewable energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
design-reuse.com

Imagination and Mobica partner to create virtualized automotive environment

Imagination and Mobica create demo showcasing how HyperLane technology virtualization can create optimised, safe and secure automotive visual compute solutions. London, England - 9th November 2021 – Imagination Technologies announces a new demonstration and partnership with Mobica, providing automotive customers with a working example of Imagination’s HyperLane technology and Mobica’s application and design expertise to enhance automotive display performance and safety. The companies are developing further demos and real-world content to be licensed by customers for a complete automotive hardware and software package.
TECHNOLOGY
arcamax.com

Is Marijuana Messing With The Environment?

Cannabis does not need to have a large carbon footprint, but it does, and it’s not going away anytime soon. Weed really does grow “like a weed” in some parts of the country. As states legalize medical and recreational marijuana, however, most natural growing has been tossed aside and replaced with energy-laden practices.
ENVIRONMENT
kxnet.com

Specialist elaborates on unhealthy environments created by hoarding animals

Specialist elaborates on unhealthy environments created by hoarding animals. Specialist elaborates on unhealthy environments created by hoarding animals. Sanford to Open New Same Day Surgery Center in Bismarck. ND commerce groups: Vaccine mandate could worsen workforce shortage. Veterans Voices: Veteran Todd McCoy making the most of retirement with business Whiskey...
BISMARCK, ND
AFP

NY state approves constitutional right to clean environment

The New York state constitution will be amended to say people have the right to clean air and water and a healthy environment, after voters said yes to the measure in a referendum that was part of local elections on Tuesday. "We cannot take clean water and air for granted.
POLITICS
Phys.org

Creating an artificial material that can sense, adapt to its environment

Move over, Hollywood—science fiction is getting ready to leap off the big screen and enter the real world. While recent science fiction movies have demonstrated the power of artificially intelligent computer programs, such as the fictional character J.A.R.V.I.S. in the Avenger film series, to make independent decisions to carry out a set of actions, these imagined movie scenarios could now be closer to becoming a reality.
ENGINEERING
High Point Enterprise

ComputerVault collaborates with HPE to create solutions for a teleworking environment

With the Covid-19 crisis compelling organizations to adopt the remote work culture, it has simultaneously given rise to the desktop virtualization trend to support remote workers. Enterprises have now started investing more than ever on VDI to facilitate a smooth flow of operations that will continue to gather steam even after the pandemic because due to its flexibility and ease of working from anywhere. As the need for this type of requirement has grown, ComputerVault entered an OEM partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise to create solutions for a teleworking environment with virtual desktops.
COMPUTERS
atlantarealestateforum.com

Corporate Environments Partners with Density to Create Flexible Hybrid Workspaces

Corporate Environments is helping businesses improve space utilization while reducing costs. Through a partnership with Density, Corporate Environments can identify underutilized space, consolidate square footage, track improvements over time and avoid future waste. “As businesses return to offices and work through decisions related to hybrid work, Corporate Environments is able...
BUSINESS
ArchDaily

Interstuhl Supports Architects in Creating New Work Environments

Interstuhl Supports Architects in Creating New Work Environments. SPLACES brings together Interstuhl's products and services to create aesthetic, functional and flexible working environments. Most good ideas emanate from a series of good questions. At Interstuhl, these questions seem almost philosophical: Do areas multiply if you divde them? Do walls devide?...
DESIGN
washingtonexec.com

Pinnacle Award Finalist Melissa Unverferth: ‘We Are Like a Family in Many Ways, and it Makes Me Proud to Create that Environment at Work’

The finalists for WashingtonExec’s Pinnacle Awards were announced Oct. 13, and we’ll be highlighting some of them until the event takes place virtually Dec. 8. Next is Public Company Executive Assistant of the Year finalist Melissa Unverferth, who’s executive assistant to the president and CEO at Hexagon US Federal. Here, she talks professional risks, proud career moments, career advice and more.
TRAVEL
Cheddar News

Kebony Raises $34 Million for Environmentally-Friendly Building Materials

Wood modification technology company Kebony recently raised $34 million in its latest funding round. The company's patented technology transformed sustainable softwood using leftover materials and makes it into a product that behaves like premium hardwood. The process has the potential to transform the global construction industry, as it is cost-effective and eco-friendly. Kebony CEO Norman Willemsen joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Delaying carbon dioxide removal in the European Union puts climate targets at risk

Carbon dioxide removal (CDR) will be essential to meet the climate targets, so enabling its deployment at the right time will be decisive. Here, we investigate the still poorly understood implications of delaying CDR actions, focusing on integrating direct air capture and bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (DACCS and BECCS) into the European Union power mix. Under an indicative target of âˆ’50 Gt of net CO2 by 2100, delayed CDR would cost an extra of 0.12âˆ’0.19 trillion EUR per year of inaction. Moreover, postponing CDR beyond mid-century would substantially reduce the removal potential to almost half (âˆ’35.60 Gt CO2) due to the underused biomass and land resources and the maximum technology diffusion speed. The effective design of BECCS and DACCS systems calls for long-term planning starting from now and aligned with the evolving power systems. Our quantitative analysis of the consequences of inaction on CDRï»¿-with climate targets at risk and fair CDR contributions at stake-should help to break the current impasse and incentivize early actions worldwide.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

Climate policy creates winners and losers, and governments need to choose the best models to weigh the outcomes

As the global climate discussion builds strength at COP26, governments at all levels need to understand how climate and energy policies will impact their greenhouse gas emissions and economies. To do this, they rely on “energy-economy models,” computer simulations that analysts use to assess how energy is produced and used within the economy. But not all of these models are the same. One model can produce very different results from another. Or similar results can be interpreted in different ways. This can make decision-making on climate policy challenging. So how can governments match their climate policy questions to an appropriate...
ENVIRONMENT

