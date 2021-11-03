Williams Surprised by “Inelastic” Demand for NatGas, M-U Expanding

What the heck is going on? First, the EPA under Biden is making a massive power grab to control oil and gas drilling (in contravention to the U.S. Constitution) by issuing methane regulations and the oil and gas industry is just laying down and taking it, after opposing the very same thing under Obama in 2016 (see IPAA Launches Campaign to Defeat EPA Methane Regs). Now the Dept. of Transportation’s PHMSA under Biden is implementing new regulations that take control of local gathering pipelines (in contravention to the U.S. Constitution) and the oil and gas industry is laying down and taking it, after opposing the very same thing under Obama in 2016 (see Massive Power Grab Proposed by Obama DOT: Regulate Gathering Lines). The Biden administration is completing all of the leftist goals the Obama administration couldn’t get done.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO