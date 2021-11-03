CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Williams Surprised by “Inelastic” Demand for NatGas, M-U Expanding

marcellusdrilling.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe suppose it takes a lot to surprise the CEO of one of the world’s biggest pipeline companies. Yet...

marcellusdrilling.com

Comments / 0

Related
marcellusdrilling.com

New England Elec Grid Seeks to Cancel CT Gas-Fired Plant Contract

We were encouraged in September when the Connecticut State Supreme Court upheld the Connecticut Siting Council’s approval for NTE Energy’s proposed project to build a 650-megawatt natural gas-fired electric plant in Killingly, CT (see CT Supreme Court Rejects Anti Lawsuit re Killingly Gas-Fired Plant). The plant would be fed by Marcellus/Utica gas. Our encouragement has turned to discouragement. Last Thursday ISO New England’s lawyers filed a request with FERC (the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) for permission to terminate a previously-award contract to the plant to supply electricity during the 2022-23 supply period, claiming there’s no way the plant will get built in time. Is this the end for the Killingly project?
UTICA, NY
marcellusdrilling.com

Most M-U Drillers “Welcome” New EPA Regulation of O&G Emissions

It is obvious MDN is out of step with the industry it supports and promotes. We think the federal EPA’s announcement on Tuesday that it will draft and adopt new emissions regulations aimed at reducing methane (i.e. natural gas) emissions is clearly unconstitutional (see EPA Launches Massive Power Grab, Targets O&G Methane Emissions). It is the individual states who retain the right to regulate oil and gas. EPA’s move is a backdoor way for the federal government to nationalize control of all oil and gas drilling. However, it seems we stand alone in our view. Most oil and gas drillers, even those in the Marcellus/Utica, are endorsing the Biden EPA’s aggressive new regulatory change.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marcellus, NY
Utica, NY
Industry
Utica, NY
Business
City
Utica, NY
Marcellus, NY
Business
marcellusdrilling.com

WV Driller NNE 1st in Nation to Achieve Equitable Origin Gas Cert

In April of this year, Northeast Natural Energy (NNE), a West Virginia driller, announced it had enrolled itself in both the Equitable Origin and MiQ certification programs to prove the natural gas it produces is “responsibly sourced gas” (see WV Driller NNE Adopts Green Gas Certification Used by EQT). Yesterday NNE announced all of its gas produced in West Virginia has achieved Equitable Origin’s EO100™ Standard for Responsible Energy Development. It is the first driller in the country to obtain the EO certification.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marcellusdrilling.com

Energy Transfer’s Warren: Calls for the End of Fossil Fuels “Insanity”

During a question-and-answer session at a Texas Oil & Gas Association conference in Dallas, TX, Kelcy Warren, founder and executive chairman of pipeline giant Energy Transfer, said that oil and natural gas are not going away any time soon–if ever. Commenting on an editorial from the lefties at the Dallas Morning News who claim so-called net-zero carbon policies would ultimately mean oil is no longer needed, Warren said, “It is insanity for them to even say such things.” Finally! A major oil and gas figure of a publicly-owned company who is unafraid to stand up and say irrational anti-fossil fuelers are truly insane.
DALLAS, TX
marcellusdrilling.com

Range Resources Adds So-Called Scope 2 GHG Emissions to 2025 Goal

In August 2020 when Range Resources, the very first company to sink a Marcellus well back in 2004, issued its annual Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR), the company laid out a goal of achieving so-called net-zero carbon emissions by 2025 (see Range Resources Aims to be 1st O&G Company to Hit Net-Zero Carbon). However, emissions are not just emissions. They can be classified in three groups. Last year’s Range goal included only what is called Scope 1 emissions. Last week Range issued an update to its annual CSR and made the bold move to include Scope 2 emissions in its 2025 goal as well.
MARCELLUS, NY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a small weekly climb in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 7 billion cubic feet for the week ended Nov. 5. That was less than half the average increase of 15 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The EIA released its report a day early because of Thursday's Veterans Day holiday. Total stocks now stand at 3.618 trillion cubic feet, down 308 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 119 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, December natural gas traded down by 15.3 cents, or 3.1%, at $4.826 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.916 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#The Marcellus Utica
marcellusdrilling.com

Diversified CEO Says Methane Leaks from Old Gas Wells “Minute”

Yesterday Diversified Energy announced it is expanding methane emissions detection at the company’s operations in the Appalachian Basin by deploying an extra 500 handheld detection devices (in addition to 100 already in use) at its well sites (see Diversified Uses Handheld Devices to Detect, Eliminate Methane Leaks). With some 67,000 mostly conventional (older) wells, how big of a problem is methane leakage? According to CEO Rusty Hutson, methane leaks from Diverisifed wells is “a very small, minute, amount.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marcellusdrilling.com

Massive Power Grab Proposed by Biden DOT: Regulate Gathering Lines

What the heck is going on? First, the EPA under Biden is making a massive power grab to control oil and gas drilling (in contravention to the U.S. Constitution) by issuing methane regulations and the oil and gas industry is just laying down and taking it, after opposing the very same thing under Obama in 2016 (see IPAA Launches Campaign to Defeat EPA Methane Regs). Now the Dept. of Transportation’s PHMSA under Biden is implementing new regulations that take control of local gathering pipelines (in contravention to the U.S. Constitution) and the oil and gas industry is laying down and taking it, after opposing the very same thing under Obama in 2016 (see Massive Power Grab Proposed by Obama DOT: Regulate Gathering Lines). The Biden administration is completing all of the leftist goals the Obama administration couldn’t get done.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
marcellusdrilling.com

Southwestern Energy Buys 2nd Haynesville Driller for $1.85B

Nearly two weeks ago MDN brought you the news that Southwestern Energy was in talks to buy a second (for them) Haynesville driller, GeoSouthern, for $1.7 billion (see Southwestern in Advanced Talks to Buy 2nd Haynesville Driller for $1.7B). Yesterday Southwestern announced it has struck a deal for $1.85 billion to buy GeoSouthern (technically a subsidiary called GEP Haynesville). When the deal is done, by the end of this year, GEP will add another 700 MMcf/d (million cubic feet per day) to Southwestern’s already hefty production. The new flows will boost Southwestern production to 4.7 Bcf/d (billion cubic feet per day). They will be within striking range of EQT. Might Southwestern overtake EQT as the largest natural gas producer in the country? It’s fun to ponder!
INDUSTRY
marcellusdrilling.com

Shell CEO Admits Defeat – Says Fossil Fuels on the Way Out

Whether Royal Dutch Shell CEO Ben van Beurden actually believes in the mythology of man-made global warming, or whether he doesn’t believe it but just pays lip service to it, one thing is clear: van Beurden believes in the not-too-distant future Shell will not be in the oil and gas business but instead in the so-called renewables business, including hydrogen. That was clear from comments made by van Beurden during the Web Summit conference held in Lisbon, Portugal, on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marcellusdrilling.com

Gulfport 3Q: Gas Production Won’t Increase This Winter

Gulfport Energy, the third-largest driller in the Ohio Utica Shale (by the number of wells drilled), emerged from bankruptcy in May with a new board and new top management. The company issued its third quarter update yesterday. Unfortunately, the company got hosed on hedges, losing $622 million during 3Q21 on hedges which resulted in an overall loss of $463 million for the quarter. The company produced 973 MMcf/d (million cubic feet per day) during 3Q21, down slightly from an average 992 MMcf/d a year ago. That production is across both shale plays where Gulfport drills: the Ohio Utica and Oklahoma SCOOP.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marcellusdrilling.com

Coterra 3Q: “Not Hungry” to Buy More Assets in Marcellus

Coterra Energy, the new name for the two merged companies that were Cabot Oil & Gas and Cimarex Energy (a Permian driller), issued its third quarter update yesterday. Cabot has been and remains one of our favorite Marcellus/Utica drillers. According to Tom Jorden, CEO of Cimarex and now CEO of the combined company, the integration of the two companies is “well underway” and has been “a full court press” since May. In the aggregate, Coterra brought 61 wells online during 3Q and plans to operate seven rigs and four completion crews during 4Q. Five of the rigs are in the Delaware Basin (in the Texas Permian), and two of the rigs are in Susquehanna County in northeast Pennsylvania. What about details for Marcellus operations during 3Q?
MARCELLUS, NY
Markets Insider

3 reasons why gas prices are so high right now

Gas prices in the US have hit a seven-year high. Demand has increased as the economy reopened and Americans have begun driving more. Meanwhile, supply has been constrained because of lower US production and OPEC decisions. Americans are once again feeling pain at the gas pump, and it's because of...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy