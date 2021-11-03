CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Synthetic tumor microenvironments

By Madhura Mukhopadhyay
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn artificial system models the mechanical properties of the tumor microenvironment in vitro. Teams at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge and...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Gut-derived lipopolysaccharide remodels tumoral microenvironment and synergizes with PD-L1 checkpoint blockade via TLR4/MyD88/AKT/NF-ÎºB pathway in pancreatic cancer

Lipopolysaccharide (LPS) as an important inflammatory mediator activates the innate/adaptive immune system. The existence of LPS in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) has been reported, however, its biological function in PDAC remains unclear. Here, we demonstrated that circulating and tumoral LPS was significantly increased by intestinal leakage in the orthotopic murine PDAC model, and LPS administration promoted T cell infiltration but exhaustion paradoxically in the subcutaneous murine PDAC model. By bioinformatic analysis, Toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4), LPS receptor, was further found to enrich in immune tolerance signaling in PDAC tissues. Then, a significant positive correlation was found between TLR4 and programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) in clinical PDAC tissues, as well as serum LPS and tumoral PD-L1. Meanwhile, LPS stimulation in vitro and in vivo obviously upregulated tumor PD-L1 expression, and effectively promoted cancer cells resistance to T cell cytotoxicity. Mechanistically, the activation of TLR4/MyD88/AKT/NF-ÎºB cascade was found to participate in LPS mediated PD-L1 transcription via binding to its promoter regions, which was enhanced by crosstalk between NF-ÎºB and AKT pathways. Finally, PD-L1 blockade could significantly reverse LPS-induced immune escape, and synergized with LPS treatment. Taken together, LPS can remodel tumor microenvironment, and synergize with PD-L1 blockade to suppress tumor growth, which may be a promising comprehensive strategy for PDAC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Spatially resolved transcriptomics reveals the architecture of the tumor-microenvironment interface

During tumor progression, cancer cells come into contact with various non-tumor cell types, but it is unclear how tumors adapt to these new environments. Here, we integrate spatially resolved transcriptomics, single-cell RNA-seq, and single-nucleus RNA-seq to characterize tumor-microenvironment interactions at the tumor boundary. Using a zebrafish model of melanoma, we identify a distinct "interface" cell state where the tumor contacts neighboring tissues. This interface is composed of specialized tumor and microenvironment cells that upregulate a common set of cilia genes, and cilia proteins are enriched only where the tumor contacts the microenvironment. Cilia gene expression is regulated by ETS-family transcription factors, which normally act to suppress cilia genes outside of the interface. A cilia-enriched interface is conserved in human patient samples, suggesting it is a conserved feature of human melanoma. Our results demonstrate the power of spatially resolved transcriptomics in uncovering mechanisms that allow tumors to adapt to new environments.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

A novel localized amyloidosis associated with duodenal neuroendocrine tumors

A research group led by Dr. Shojiro Ichimata, and Dr. Yoshiki Sekijima of Shinshu University School of Medicine, Department of Laboratory Medicine has discovered a new type of amyloidosis—somatostatin amyloidosis—inside a tumor. The research group revealed that somatostatin forms an amyloid mass in duodenal somatostatin-producing tumors using laser microdissection and liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry techniques. Somatostatin is a hormone that is present in healthy individuals, but this study revealed that it can form amyloid at very high local concentrations in somatostatin-producing tumors.
CANCER
Medscape News

Common Diabetes Drug Shrinks Brain Tumors in Mice

Many cancers with known genetic causes can be treated by targeting tumors and leaving healthy cells unscathed. But that's not the case for a rare type of brain and spinal cord cancer that primarily strikes children and has no obvious genetic cause. Preliminary testing in mice suggests that the diabetes...
CANCER
Scientist

Synthetic Organelles Let Researchers Control Cell Behavior

Eukaryotic cells’ contents are organized into various compartments, including membraneless organelles formed by a process known as liquid-liquid phase separation. Researchers have experimented with creating artificial versions of these compartments to control various aspects of cell biology—blocking particular cellular reactions, for example, or creating new sites for protein translation. Now, a team led by Matthew Good at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine has combined several recent advances into a technique for creating membraneless organelles that reversibly store and release specific intracellular cargo, letting researchers control cell behavior even more finely than before.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell RNA transcriptome reveals the intra-tumoral heterogeneity and regulators underlying tumor progression in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is the most frequent and aggressive pancreatic tumor characterized by high metastatic risk and special tumor microenvironment. To comprehensively delineate the complex intra-tumoral heterogeneity and the underlying mechanism during metastatic lesions malignant progression, single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) was employed. PCA and TSNE were used for dimensionality reduction analysis and cell clustering. Find All Markers function was used to calculate differential genes in each cluster, and Do Heatmap function was used to plot the distribution of differential genes in each cluster. GSVA was employed to assign pathway activity estimates to individual cells. Lineage trajectory progression was inferred by monocle. CNV status was inferred to compare the heterogeneity among patients and subtypes by infercnv. Ligand-receptor interactions were identified by CellPhoneDB, and regulons network of cells was analyzed by SCENIC. Through RNA-sequencing of 6236 individual cells from 5 liver metastatic PDAC lesions, 10 major cell clusters are identified by using unbiased clustering analysis of expression profiling and well-known cell markers. Cells with high CNV level were considered as malignant cells and pathway analyses were carried out to highlight intratumor heterogeneity in PDAC. Pseudotime trajectory analysis revealed that components of multiple tumor-related pathways and transcription factors (TFs) were differentially expressed along PDAC progression. The complex cellular communication suggested potential immunotherapeutic targets in PDAC. Regulon network identified multiple candidates for promising cell-specific transcriptional factors. Finally, metastatic-related genes expression levels and signaling pathways were validated in bulk RNA Sequencing data. This study contributed a comprehensive single-cell transcriptome atlas and contributed into novel insight of intratumor heterogeneity and molecular mechanism in metastatic PDAC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Synthetic antibiotic fights resistance

Ribosome-targeting antibiotics, such as the lincosamide antibiotic clindamycin, are highly active against Gram-positive pathogens. However, the continued use of clindamycin is challenged by the increasing prevalence of resistance. Writing in Nature, Mitcheltree et al. use chemical synthesis to develop a novel class of antibacterial agents, based on the lincosamide structure, which effectively combat multidrug-resistant bacterial infections in mice.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Tissue physics plays a key role in tumor growth

Cancer is a difficult disease to treat and to study, and can be caused by a range of genetic mutations. For instance, the mutated RAS gene causes a loss of structure in so-called epithelial tissue, a tissue type that lines the outside of organs. To better understand this process, researchers at TU/e along with colleagues from IBEC in Spain and UCL in UK have studied how the RAS gene leads to tumor growth in 2D layers of epithelial cells. Results indicate that tissue physics play a key role in tumor growth, suggesting that mechano-therapies might help to combat tumors in future treatments.
CANCER
Nature.com

Fibroblast pyruvate carboxylase is required for collagen production in the tumour microenvironment

The aberrant production of collagen by fibroblasts is a hallmark of many solid tumours and can influence cancer progression. How the mesenchymal cells in the tumour microenvironment maintain their production of extracellular matrix proteins as the vascular delivery of glutamine and glucose becomes compromised remains unclear. Here we show that pyruvate carboxylase (PC)-mediated anaplerosis in tumour-associated fibroblasts contributes to tumour fibrosis and growth. Using cultured mesenchymal and cancer cells, as well as mouse allograft models, we provide evidence that extracellular lactate can be utilized by fibroblasts to maintain tricarboxylic acid (TCA) cycle anaplerosis and non-essential amino acid biosynthesis through PC activity. Furthermore, we show that fibroblast PC is required for collagen production in the tumour microenvironment. These results establish TCA cycle anaplerosis as a determinant of extracellular matrix collagen production, and identify PC as a potential target to inhibit tumour desmoplasia.
CANCER
Nature.com

Dysregulated neutrophilic cell death in SLE: a spotlight on ferroptosis

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 392 (2021) Cite this article. In the recent issue of Nature Immunology, Li et al. present a mechanistic insight into neutrophilic cell death and its role in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).1. Several groups reported an altered neutrophil function and enhanced neutrophilic...
CANCER
Nature.com

From organism behaviour to molecular mechanisms

Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology (2021)Cite this article. With new advancements in imaging, multi-omics and data science, the breadth of data and resolution one can obtain to uncover cellular mechanisms is truly staggering. However, some of the deepest insights from our lab's work on cytoskeletal structures have not come primarily from these advanced technologies. Rather, we have made significant headway using genetic and chemical perturbations followed by simple behavioural analyses that were outlined in a paper published more than a half century ago.
SCIENCE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Scientists discover genetic cause of vertigo

Scientists in the United States and Iceland who are collecting and studying DNA as part of the HerediGene: Population Study, the world’s largest DNA mapping initiative, have discovered the genetic underpinnings of vertigo, a condition that creates a sense of dizziness and causes balance problems for nearly 40 percent of Americans at some point in their life.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

PSMC2 knockdown suppressed tumor progression of skin cutaneous melanoma

Skin cutaneous melanoma (SKCM) is the most lethal tumor among three of the major malignant cancers of the skin. The mechanism underlying the malignant biological behaviors of SKCM is not fully clear. Our study intended to verify the molecular mechanism of proteasome 26"‰S subunit ATPase 2 (PSMC2) in malignant biological behaviors of SKCM. The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database was used to analyze the expression of PSMC2 in SKCM and its impact on prognosis. PSMC2 expression in 105 paired SKCM tissues was investigated by immunohistochemistry (IHC), its functional roles were verified using a series of cell experiments, and the underlying pathway was detected by protein-chip technology and gene set enrichment analysis. We found that PSMC2 was significantly upregulated in SKCN patients from TCGA datasets and verified in clinical SKCM tissues. Moreover, high PSMC2 was shown to closely correlate with the pathological stages and lymphatic metastasis of SKCM patients. Functionally, knockdown of PSMC2 suppressed the progression of SKCM through inhibiting cell proliferation, migration, and DNA damage in vitro as well as cell growth in vivo, whereas inducing apoptosis, cycle arrest in G2 phase. Similarly, pharmaceutical inhibition of proteasome with MG132 mimicked the PSMC2 knockdown induced defects in cell cycle arrest, apoptosis and proliferation, while overexpression of PSMC2 has the opposite effects. Mechanistically, the silence of PSMC2 remarkably elevated the pro-apoptotic proteins DR6, IGFBP-4, p21, and p53, while inhibited the anti-apoptosis protein TRAILR-3 and the proteins related to the Wnt signaling pathway. The present study revealed that PSMC2 participated in a positive regulation to promote the progression of SKCM through regulating the Wnt signaling pathway. Our findings may offer a new mechanism underlying the development and progression of SKCM, and a deeper understanding of PSMC2 may contribute to SKCM treatment.
CANCER
cell.com

Adoptive transfer of tumor-specific Th9 cells eradicates heterogeneous antigen-expressing tumor cells

IL-7 and CCL19 expression in CAR-T cells improves immune cell infiltration and CAR-T cell survival in the tumor. Regression of glioblastoma after chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy. N. Engl. J. Med. 2016; 375: 2561-2569. IL-12 release by engineered T cells expressing chimeric antigen receptors can effectively Muster an antigen-independent macrophage...
CANCER
The Independent

Acid from palm oil linked to cancer spread, study suggests

Acid found in palm oil can alter the cancer genome, increasing the likelihood that the disease will spread through the body, researchers have found.Palm oil is a common additive, used in everything from chocolate to lipstick and even toothpaste and shampoo.The spread of cancer - metastasis - is the main cause of death in patients with the disease and the vast majority of people with metastatic cancer can only be treated but not cured, researchers say.Fatty acids are the building blocks of fat in our body and the food we eat. Metastasis is promoted by fatty acids in the diet,...
CANCER
Nature.com

CAR-T: a potential gene carrier targeting solid tumor immune microenvironment

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 393 (2021) Cite this article. A recent study published in Cell by Lexus et al. presented CAR-T cell as a carrier that could secrete extracellular vesicles (EVs) containing immunostimulatory RNA RN7SL1, which could be specifically taken in by immune cells to enhance endogenous immunity against solid tumor.1.
CANCER
Nature.com

Ionizing irradiation-induced Fgr in senescent cells mediates fibrosis

The role of cellular senescence in radiation-induced pulmonary fibrosis (RIPF) and the underlying mechanisms are unknown. We isolated radiation-induced senescent tdTOMp16 positive mesenchymal stem cells, established their absence of cell division, then measured levels of irradiation-induced expression of biomarkers of senescence by RNA-seq analysis. We identified a Log2 6.17-fold upregulation of tyrosine kinase Fgr, which was a potent inducer of biomarkers of fibrosis in target cells in non-contact co-cultures. Inhibition of Fgr by shRNA knockdown did not block radiation-induced senescence in vitro; however, both shRNA knockdown, or addition of a specific small-molecule inhibitor of Fgr, TL02-59, abrogated senescent cell induction of profibrotic genes in transwell-separated target cells. Single-cell RNA-seq (scRNAseq) analysis of mouse lungs at day 150 after 20"‰Gy thoracic irradiation revealed upregulation of Fgr in senescent neutrophils, and macrophages before detection of lung fibrosis. Thus, upregulated Fgr in radiation-induced senescent cells mediates RIPF and is a potential therapeutic target for the prevention of this radiation late effect.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cromolyn platform suppresses fibrosis and inflammation, promotes microglial phagocytosis and neurite outgrowth

Neurodegenerative diseases are characterized by chronic neuroinflammation and may perpetuate ongoing fibrotic reactions within the central nervous system. Unfortunately, there is no therapeutic available that treats neurodegenerative inflammation and its sequelae. Here we utilize cromolyn, a mast cell inhibitor with anti-inflammatory capabilities, and its fluorinated analogue F-cromolyn to study fibrosis-related protein regulation and secretion downstream of neuroinflammation and their ability to promote microglial phagocytosis and neurite outgrowth. In this report, RNA-seq analysis shows that administration of the pro-inflammatory cytokine TNF-Î± to HMC3 human microglia results in a robust upregulation of fibrosis-associated genes. Subsequent treatment with cromolyn and F-cromolyn resulted in reduced secretion of collagen XVIII, fibronectin, and tenascin-c. Additionally, we show that cromolyn and F-cromolyn reduce pro-inflammatory proteins PLP1, PELP1, HSP90, IL-2, GRO-Î±, Eotaxin, and VEGF-Î‘, while promoting secretion of anti-inflammatory IL-4 in HMC3 microglia. Furthermore, cromolyn and F-cromolyn augment neurite outgrowth in PC12 neuronal cells in concert with nerve growth factor. Treatment also differentially altered secretion of neurogenesis-related proteins TTL, PROX1, Rab35, and CSDE1 in HMC3 microglia. Finally, iPSC-derived human microglia more readily phagocytose AÎ²42 with cromolyn and F-cromolyn relative to controls. We propose the cromolyn platform targets multiple proteins upstream of PI3K/Akt/mTOR, NF-ÎºB, and GSK-3Î² signaling pathways to affect cytokine, chemokine, and fibrosis-related protein expression.
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Study Recreates Biological Microenvironments, Demonstrates Effectiveness of Phage Therapy as Antibiotic Alternative

Investigators studying phage therapy have developed a method for recreating organic microenvironments, in which a single bacterium colonizes a specific area, allowing experiments to more accurately recreate the way viruses behave in the body, according to a study published in PLoS Biology. The study also found that certain E. coli cells in these microenvironments were able to survive phage treatment without acquiring genetic resistance.
SCIENCE
The Independent

New therapy with ‘special scaffold’ reverses paralysis in mice

Scientists have developed a novel therapy that promotes recovery from spinal cord injury and reverses paralysis in mice, allowing them to walk again within weeks of treatment.In the research published in the journal Science on Thursday, scientists administered a single injection to tissues surrounding the spinal cords of paralysed mice. Just four weeks later, the rodents could walk again.The therapy, administered in the form of a gel, works by organising molecules at the injury site into a complex network of nanofibers mimicking the natural matrix found in all tissues that play a major role in wound healing and cell to...
SCIENCE

