CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots WRs give scouting report on former teammate Stephon Gilmore

By Andy Hart
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OXq3r_0clSbSR500

As the Patriots offensive players prepare for the Panthers impressive defense ahead of Sunday’s game in Carolina, there is at least one foe they have plenty of familiarity with.

New England traded former Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore to Carolina on Oct. 6 while the cornerback was still on PUP and in the midst of a rather quiet contract dispute with Bill Belichick's team.

He made his Panthers debut in last week’s win over the Falcons, notching an interception in limited reps.

As Gilmore works his way back from quad injury he suffered last season in New England that required surgery, his former wide receiver teammates know exactly what they can expect from No. 9 in a Panthers jersey.

“Stephon Gilmore? A dog is going to be a dog. Steph’s definitely a dog. He’s somebody who’s smart, aggressive, he knows the game of football,” Patriots leading receiver Jakobi Meyers responded when asked for a scouting report on Gilmore. “So definitely going to be on my A game this week if I ever get a chance to go against him. Whoever is going against him definitely has to be ready because he’s one of those guys who attacks the ball and makes you pay.”

Both Meyers and fellow third-year receiver N’Keal Harry noted how helpful it was to compete against Gilmore on the practice field in their first two NFL seasons.

“Steph is a phenomenal player. He’s helped me grow as a player over these past couple of years. So I’m excited to be able to get to line up against him this week,” Harry said, going on to explain the value of that practice field competition. “It was very important, just from getting reps. A lot of guys don’t get to get reps like that all the time against a player of his caliber. So just going up against him on the day to day it really did help me improve as a player.”

“Coming to the NFL I wanted to go against the best, even if I wasn’t playing the most or getting the most opportunities, whatever it was. I knew that Steph was one of those guys that guys wanted to be. A lot of DBs wanted to play like Steph,” Meyers agreed. “A lot of guys in the league probably wanted Steph’s career. So going against him every day, it helped me get better as a player. It gave me something to look forward to and just pushed me to go harder.”

And if you were fortunate enough to get the best of the veteran No. 1 cornerback in one of those practice reps in Foxborough?

“You knew you had to bring it that next rep. If you beat Steph once then he’s coming back at you,” Meyers said with a smirk. “That’s going to be a good fight. I’m excited to go against him. I’m happy he’s back on the field playing. Catching an interception last week, I’m really happy to see him doing that.”

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Stephon Gilmore Shares Stellar Mac Jones Review Ahead Of Patriots Game

Mac Jones won over Stephon Gilmore during their brief time as New England Patriots teammates. Gilmore, who was traded to the Carolina Panthers last month, praised the rookie quarterback Wednesday during a conference call with reporters. “He’s a good — great young quarterback,” Gilmore said. “(He’s) getting better and better...
NFL
NBC Sports

Belichick fires back at Gilmore over CB's comments about Pats exit

Stephon Gilmore's comments last week apparently left a sour taste in Bill Belichick's mouth. The Panthers cornerback said last Wednesday he was unhappy with how the New England Patriots handled his quad injury prior to trading him to Carolina on Oct. 6. "I wasn’t ready at the beginning of training...
NFL
NESN

Bill Belichick Fires Back At Stephon Gilmore, Refutes Ex-Patriot’s Claims

Bill Belichick and Stephon Gilmore clearly aren’t on the same page about how things ended in New England for the star cornerback. Last week, Gilmore said he “didn’t agree” with how the Patriots handled his quad injury before trading him to the Carolina Panthers in October. Gilmore, who said he wasn’t ready at the start of training camp, also confirmed contract disagreements played a role in his New England exit.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Panthers#New England
The Spun

Stephon Gilmore Reveals His Main Problem With The Patriots

In just a few days, star corner Stephon Gilmore will face off against his former team – the New England Patriots. Gilmore grabbed his first interception of the season last weekend in his very first game with the Carolina Panthers. Now he’s set to square off against rookie quarterback Mac Jones and the Patriots.
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Reportedly Make Decision On Star CB Stephon Gilmore

The Carolina Panthers upgraded their secondary earlier this month, acquiring All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore in a trade with the New England Patriots. On Sunday, Gilmore will finally make his debut for the Panthers. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler was first to report that Gilmore will suit up for Carolina this weekend....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore drops truth bomb on ugly situation with Patriots before trade

Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore has a lot of things to settle with his former team, the New England Patriots, when they meet on Week 9 this Sunday. Of course he’ll be more than motivated to show the Patriots that they made a mistake trading him–saying earlier that he has “a lot extra” motivation heading to the contest. But more than that, he’ll be ready to remind them how poorly they treated him and handled his injury.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
profootballrumors.com

Panthers Expected To Activate CB Stephon Gilmore

Stephon Gilmore is set to make his Panthers debut. The team is planning to activate the All-Pro cornerback off the PUP for tomorrow’s game against the Falcons, reports ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler (via Twitter). Per Fowler (on Twitter), Gilmore had been “trending” towards playing this weekend. The team practiced today, and...
NFL
The State

Stephon Gilmore excels in his Panthers’ debut. He’s ‘looking forward’ to the Patriots

It took a few series to find Stephon Gilmore. Questions like “Has Gilmore played yet?” simmered throughout the Mercedes-Benz Stadium press box early in the first quarter. Then No. 9 jogged onto the field with 1:12 to play in the first quarter. Tied 3-3, Atlanta held possession near midfield. Two plays prior, rookie cornerback Keith Taylor Jr. committed pass interference against Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.
NFL
foxwilmington.com

Stephon Gilmore makes an impact in his Carolina debut

ATLANTA — Since the day he walked in the door, ﻿Stephon Gilmore﻿ had talked about how it was a “blessing” to be able to play for his hometown team, about how a childhood dream had come true when he was traded to the Panthers. So making a game-clinching interception in...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Playing Patriots means 'a lot extra' to Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore

In Stephon Gilmore’s debut with the Carolina Panthers, he helped break a four-game losing streak by grabbing the game-winning interception. The former Defensive Player of the Year played on limited snaps due to his season-ending quad injury in 2020, but he still helped limit Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts to two catches for 13 yards. Up next for Gilmore and the Panthers is the Patriots — the team that traded him for a sixth-round pick after four seasons.
NFL
Daily Herald

Pats value lessons, eager to face former teammate Gilmore

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Stephon Gilmore wasn't known for having the gift of gab during his four-year tenure with the Patriots. So, when he spoke, his former teammates made sure to listen. 'œHe didn't talk to you the most. But the things he did say, if you pay attention, he'll definitely...
NFL
NESN

Panthers Safety Shares First Impression Of Stephon Gilmore

The Panthers could be in store for an exciting weekend, and we’re not talking about the franchise possibly making headway on a Deshaun Watson trade. Stephon Gilmore potentially could make his Carolina debut when his new team visits the NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons for a Week 8 matchup. Gilmore was on New England’s physically unable to perform list when the Patriots traded him earlier this month, so he was ineligible to play until this week.
NFL
FanSided

Patriots: Mac Jones dances around crediting Stephon Gilmore for INT

The New England Patriots‘ showdown against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday didn’t have much intrigue on paper. However, there were some compelling storylines for Patriots fans. Not only was New England going up against a former rival in Sam Darnold, who’s now tied for the league lead with 11 interceptions...
NFL
NESN

Stephon Gilmore Reveals True Reason For Patriots Split, Panthers Trade

In his first conversation with New England reporters since his October trade to Carolina, cornerback Stephon Gilmore said he did not appreciate the Patriots’ handling of the partially torn quad that ended his 2020 season. After undergoing offseason surgery to repair that injury, which he suffered in Week 15, Gilmore...
NFL
247Sports

WATCH: Stephon Gilmore delivers game-clinching interception

In the first game of his Carolina Panthers career, former South Carolina football star Stephon Gilmore sealed a victory for his newest team. With just under two minutes left in the game against the Atlanta Falcons, the former Defensive Player of the Year recorded a game-clinching interception. Gilmore, who wasn’t...
NFL
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
649K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy