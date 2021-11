Winter driving can be treacherous, so it's important to have all the essentials to keep you safe if the worst happens. Every road trip on a Maine winter day or night could leave you exposed to the elements. It could be something as simple as a flat tire or as serious as sliding off the road and into a snowbank, or even worse. A quick commute to work could leave you stranded on the side of the road for hours, in the freezing cold. Yes, your vehicle has a heater, but if it's disabled that heater may not work.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO