The US dollar rallied significantly against the Canadian dollar during the trading session on Thursday to reach towards the 50 day EMA as the crude oil markets got absolutely crushed. There were comments coming out of the Kuwaiti Oil Minister suggesting that there was going to be an oversupply of crude oil in 2022, which may have been part of the issue. Furthermore, Joe Biden has announced a vaccine mandate on US truck drivers, at least those who work for companies of 100 employees or more. There is a serious fear that truck drivers may be leaving their positions, thereby crushing demand for crude oil.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO