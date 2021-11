Mercedes have agreed with Max Verstappen that they expect to run the Dutchman closer at the Brazilian Grand Prix.Lewis Hamilton was largely unable to match the Red Bull driver’s speed in Mexico City as Verstappen took victory and extended his lead in the Drivers’ Championship to 19 points.The Interlagos circuit has also historically suited the 24-year-old, who took the win at the last Brazilian Grand Prix in 2019.Yet Verstappen struck a more cautious tone than those predicting further success for Red Bull after his win in Mexico, saying: “I expect Brazil not to be like it was here.”His inference that...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO