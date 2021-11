They say the NFL is filled with high’s and low’s, well the Giants just went from high, to very low. The men in blue had a chance to turn their season around in Dallas, and failed miserably. Not only did we lose in a blowout, we lost our starting quarterback, running back, and wide receiver. The injuries we suffered are obviously the story coming out of this game, but the unit that stayed largely healthy is just as big of a problem. I stated the Giants are entering a gauntlet like schedule last week, and if this defense continues to play the way it has, it is going to be a longgggggggg season.

NFL ・ 29 DAYS AGO