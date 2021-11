(Nov 10): Li Ka-shing has earned a fortune in plastics, logistics and oil during his career. Now the billionaire and his family are increasingly betting on renewable energy. CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd, a shareholder in gas and electricity businesses run by Li’s eldest son Victor, invested recently in the hydrogen private equity fund HYCAP, according to a statement from the Hong Kong-based company sent to Bloomberg News. Earlier this year, the investment firm of the senior Li, 93, bought stakes in Syzygy Plasmonics and H2Pro, two producers of the gas, as well as a startup for powering airplanes with it.

