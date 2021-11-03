CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Hibernian ‘went above and beyond’ Covid guidelines before outbreak – Ben Kensell

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UEMFT_0clSZKcF00

Chief executive Ben Kensell is adamant Hibernian have done everything they possibly could to try and manage the coronavirus outbreak that led to the postponement of two cinch Premiership matches.

Last weekend’s game at Ross County was called off just a few hours before kick-off after positive test results were returned, while this Saturday’s trip to Livingston has been rescheduled after further cases over the past few days.

Kensell revealed that 15 players from the first team and the development squad have tested positive, along with three members of staff.

Asked if he felt the club had done everything it could in accordance with Covid guidelines, the chief executive said: “Absolutely. I’ve made sure we’ve been thorough in our investigation by going back through the events and we’ve been on a call with NHS Lothian to ensure we’ve done everything we needed to do.

“We were informed as a club that we did follow the right guidance in terms of two coaches travelling up, tests every day in the week. In many ways we went above and beyond, but that’s not something we should be proud of. It’s just something we should be doing as a professional club.

“We’ve managed it as early as possible and done what we needed to do to make sure there is no further spread. We believe we’ve contained it now within both the first-team squad and the development team and we’ve shut down HTC (the training ground). Everyone who is affected is self-isolating.”

Confirming the magnitude of the outbreak, Kensell said: “I won’t go into personal details but we have eight players who have given positive PCR tests, plus a further seven in our development squad, so ultimately we have 15 players directly affected.

“A further four players are indirectly affected through close contacts or their vaccination status. And we have a large injury list, so that only gives us eight players over the age of 18 available. In addition, three members of staff are affected.”

Kensell dismissed reports that some Hibs players had been spotted breaching regulations by not wearing masks at the team hotel last weekend.

He said: “I’m confident in our processes and having investigated the claims, I trust our staff and our players to do what is required to mitigate the spread of Covid.

“They’re aware of their responsibilities. I don’t want to focus on a comment from someone who is looking to create trouble. I’m not interested in questions about tabloid speculation. I’m only interested in the welfare of our staff, players and fans.”

Kensell expects striker Kevin Nisbet to be able to join up with the Scotland squad, while the relevant authorities are currently in discussion to establish if Martin Boyle – one of those isolating – will be able to join up with the Australia squad.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ross County’s clash with Hibernian called off due to Covid-19 issues

The cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Hibernian at the Global Energy Stadium has been postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak in the visitors’ camp. Jack Ross’ side were due to visit the Dingwall club on Saturday but provided an update in the morning regarding the spread of coronavirus in the squad.
SOCCER
BBC

Ross County v Hibernian rearranged for Wednesday following Covid issues

Ross County's postponed Scottish Premiership match with Hibernian has been rearranged for Wednesday evening at 19:45 GMT. The game at Victoria Park was called off on Saturday after two Hibs players were found to have Covid-19. The asymptomatic duo returned positive lateral flow tests on Saturday morning, having been on...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Nisbet
Person
Martin Boyle
newschain

Ange Postecoglou focused only on Celtic amid Steven Gerrard rumours

Ange Postecoglou will not allow Celtic to become sidetracked by any developments across the city at Rangers. The Parkhead manager sidestepped questions about reports Steven Gerrard could depart Ibrox to Aston Villa and what effect it may have on the Hoops’ title prospects. Instead Postecoglou insisted everyone inside Celtic Park...
SOCCER
newschain

Stephen Kenny urges his players to adopt a calm approach against Portugal

Stephen Kenny has urged his Republic of Ireland players to bring “calm” and “intelligence” to the task of getting the better of Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal. Ireland host the former European champions in a World Cup qualifier in Dublin on Thursday evening still smarting from their 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture in September in which they led 1-0 with a minute of normal time remaining.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs Lothian
newschain

Seven teenagers charged with father-of-two’s murder

Detectives investigating the death of a father-of-two who was attacked as he walked home have charged seven teenagers with murder. Emergency services were called to Romsey Close, Cramlington Northumberland in the early hours of May 29 following reports that 35-year-old Danny Humble had been attacked. He died the next day,...
HEALTH SERVICES
Shropshire Star

Wrong-size prosthetic implant accidentally inserted in patient

A wrong-size prosthetic implant was accidentally inserted in a patient during surgery, according to NHS reports. County NHS bosses say that the 'never event' – the health service term for preventable serious accidents – was reported in September but followed an operation that took place four months earlier. In a...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

People testing negative for Covid-19 despite exposure may have ‘immune memory’

We all know that person who, despite their entire household catching Covid-19, has never tested positive for the disease. Now scientists have found an explanation, showing that a proportion of people experience “abortive infection” in which the virus enters the body but is cleared by the immune system’s T-cells at the earliest stage meaning that PCR and antibody tests record a negative result.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Two leading US physicians say doctors now need to screen and treat patients for exposure to air pollution

With numerous studies documenting air pollution's link to heart-related illness and death, two leading American physicians are calling on their peers to begin screening patients for exposure to indoor and outdoor air pollution and recommending interventions in order to limit exposure and improve cardiovascular health, the researchers write in the New England Journal of Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Alec Baldwin sued over fatal shooting on film set

The head of lighting on the film, Rust, has filed a lawsuit over Alec Baldwin’s fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, alleging negligence that caused him “severe emotional distress”. Serge Svetnoy said that the bullet which killed his close friend narrowly missed him, and he held her head as she...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Gregor Townsend enjoys ‘emotional’ Scotland victory at packed Murrayfield

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend savoured an “emotional” victory over Australia as his burgeoning side thrilled a capacity Murrayfield crowd.The Scots claimed a hard-fought 15-13 win over a Wallabies side ranked third in the world in a captivating match that could have gone either way.It was the first time Scotland had played in front of a 67,144-strong full house since March 2020.Townsend admitted it meant a huge amount to he and his coaching staff to see his team deliver such a rousing victory in front of their jubilant supporters after so long without such a box-office occasion due to the...
RUGBY
The Independent

Christophe Berra praises John Souttar’s ‘strong character’ after Scotland recall

Christophe Berra has praised his former Hearts team-mate John Souttar for showing the resolve to battle through his injury torment and return to the Scotland fold.Following the withdrawal of Norwich centre-back Grant Hanley for the World Cup qualifying double-header against Moldova and Denmark the 25-year-old Tynecastle defender was recalled to the squad on Sunday for the first time in two and a half years.Injuries have ravaged Souttar’s career to date, restricting him to just three caps under former boss Alex McLeish in 2018.He has had to fight back from rupturing his Achilles tendon three times, including twice in quick...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

44K+
Followers
101K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy