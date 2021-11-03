Hibernian ‘went above and beyond’ Covid guidelines before outbreak – Ben Kensell

Chief executive Ben Kensell is adamant Hibernian have done everything they possibly could to try and manage the coronavirus outbreak that led to the postponement of two cinch Premiership matches.

Last weekend’s game at Ross County was called off just a few hours before kick-off after positive test results were returned, while this Saturday’s trip to Livingston has been rescheduled after further cases over the past few days.

Kensell revealed that 15 players from the first team and the development squad have tested positive, along with three members of staff.

Asked if he felt the club had done everything it could in accordance with Covid guidelines, the chief executive said: “Absolutely. I’ve made sure we’ve been thorough in our investigation by going back through the events and we’ve been on a call with NHS Lothian to ensure we’ve done everything we needed to do.

“We were informed as a club that we did follow the right guidance in terms of two coaches travelling up, tests every day in the week. In many ways we went above and beyond, but that’s not something we should be proud of. It’s just something we should be doing as a professional club.

“We’ve managed it as early as possible and done what we needed to do to make sure there is no further spread. We believe we’ve contained it now within both the first-team squad and the development team and we’ve shut down HTC (the training ground). Everyone who is affected is self-isolating.”

Confirming the magnitude of the outbreak, Kensell said: “I won’t go into personal details but we have eight players who have given positive PCR tests, plus a further seven in our development squad, so ultimately we have 15 players directly affected.

“A further four players are indirectly affected through close contacts or their vaccination status. And we have a large injury list, so that only gives us eight players over the age of 18 available. In addition, three members of staff are affected.”

Kensell dismissed reports that some Hibs players had been spotted breaching regulations by not wearing masks at the team hotel last weekend.

He said: “I’m confident in our processes and having investigated the claims, I trust our staff and our players to do what is required to mitigate the spread of Covid.

“They’re aware of their responsibilities. I don’t want to focus on a comment from someone who is looking to create trouble. I’m not interested in questions about tabloid speculation. I’m only interested in the welfare of our staff, players and fans.”

Kensell expects striker Kevin Nisbet to be able to join up with the Scotland squad, while the relevant authorities are currently in discussion to establish if Martin Boyle – one of those isolating – will be able to join up with the Australia squad.

