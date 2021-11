Rosalie said she has lived in Santa Cruz all her life — but in the last three years, she’s found refuge in a trailer parked on Delaware Avenue. Since she was kicked out of her home by her stepmother in 2016 following her father’s passing, Rosalie has lived throughout the city. Most recently, she’s been joined by her 41-year-old daughter — who was evicted from her Pacific Avenue apartment earlier this year after there was a change in landlords — and her 12-year-old grandson. Yet, with the city’s new RV ordinance ban on the horizon, she’s not entirely sure where her family will go or how it might affect her grandson’s schooling.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO