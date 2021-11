Tapestry isn’t worried about meeting demand this holiday season. The New York City-based parent company of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, just announced results from another strong quarter. In a call with investors, executives maintained an optimistic outlook ahead of the holidays thanks to a strong inventory position, rising demand for products and effects from the company’s Acceleration Program, which leverages data and analytics to improve omnichannel capabilities. “We’re well-positioned as it relates to inventory,” Tapestry CEO Joanne Crevoiserat told FN in an interview. “We’ve moved aggressively to secure air freight and to make other changes to make sure that we...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO