Salma Hayek Shines in a Sequined Dress and Curvy Pink Sandals at the Gucci Love Parade Fashion Show

Salma Hayek appropriately brought glitz and glam to the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles last night.

The 55-year-old found a way to give a chic red carpet look some retro flair. She wore a long-sleeve sequin dress with beige Victorian-style lace detail draping down at the cuff. The dress consisted of blue sequins with silver patches along the seams. The bottom of the dress, which had an A-line shape, was trimmed with white and brown sequins. The star held a matching shiny silver clutch bag.

On her feet, the “Frida Kahlo” actress wore a pair of open-toe platform heels. The straps wrapped around her feet in a curvy design and featured a block heel.

Hayek’s appearance at the show was fitting as the star is set to appear in the highly anticipated film “House of Gucci,” which is hitting theaters Nov. 24. Hayek is playing a clairvoyant who was convicted for helping Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) plan the murder of her husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver).

Hayek is also an avid Gucci fan. For her appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last month, the star slipped on a pair of black Gucci platform heels that elevated the outfit. The shoes included a heel of at least 6 inches and a closed-toe design. She also wore a full leopard print suit with a sheer high-neck shirt. She also has an affinity for brands like Balenciaga and Bottega Veneta.

Slip into these light pink heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Chinese Laundry Terri Sandal, 59.99

Buy Now: Schutz Melina sandals, $90

Buy Now: Steve Madden Lessa pink patent sandal, $110

See Salma Hayek’s red carpet style through the years .