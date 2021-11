Add a run for president to the list of things that might occupy retiring U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, in coming months. In an interview with CNN, Kinzinger said not only, as has been previously reported, is he considering running against Gov. J.B. Pritzker or U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, both Democrats, but for president.

