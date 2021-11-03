Los Angeles Lakers: Frank Vogel absurdly doubles down on big lineup

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Matchup Preview (11/6/21) Two seasons ago, the Los Angeles Lakers (5-4) were NBA Champions. Last season, the Portland Trail Blazers (3-5) were the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference, but they don’t look even remotely the same after their sluggish start to the year. This is doubly true for Damian Lillard, who is one of the game’s greatest sharpshooters but has merely averaged 23.4% from behind the arc through the Blazers’ first eight games. On the other hand, the Lakers can’t seem to stay healthy. They will be without LeBron James, Talen Horton-Tucker, Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn, and possibly, Anthony Davis, depending on the significance of his injury (thumb sprain).

