Los Angeles Lakers: Frank Vogel absurdly doubles down on big lineup

By Jason Reed
 7 days ago

If there is one thing that Los Angeles Lakers fans want more than anything out of the starting lineup it is to see Anthony Davis play more center. Despite Davis being the perfect mold for the modern-day center, he simply won’t buy into being a full-time five. The Lakers...

