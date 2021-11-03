Netflix Review: Squid Game takes a twisted look into society

One psychologist is advising against letting kids watch Squid Game. Dr. Robin Gurwitch from Duke University Medical Center told People Magazine that kids should not be watching the Netflix mega-hit. "This is not something young children should be watching. There's nothing redeeming or positive here for children," she said. That seems pretty succinct. But, there was also a larger conversation about the mental effects that violence and other subject matter could have on children. When it comes down to it, every kid is different, but with the program rated for mature audiences, it might be best to have younger viewers skip the phenomenon. More tricky is how Squid Game is already all over social media and obviously being talked about in some school settings. It's hard to stop the train once it's left the station. One of the better pieces of advice concerning the show comes from the Doctor as well. It's wildly more constructive than just not acknowledging it.

KIDS ・ 13 DAYS AGO