TV Series

Netflix Review: Squid Game takes a twisted look into society

lhslance.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen light. Red light. That’s a phrase from our childhood pasts. It’s a child’s game that has been revamped into internationally televised entertainment. Squid Game, Netflix’s most recent big hit, takes the world by storm. Following the trials and tribulations of a single dad, Seong Gi-Hun (played by Lee...

lhslance.org

shortlist.com

Netflix's real-life Squid Game doll is absolutely terrifying

Netflix has made the terrifying decision to recreate the iconic Squid Game doll in real life and it's going to be turning up in a variety of locations. Squid Game is the most watched Netflix show of all time - and for good reason: it's fantastic and scary in equal measure. The show centres on a deadly game that's played by a group of 456 debt-ridden people, with the promise of a big cash reward for the eventual winner.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Adds Movies From 'Squid Game' Creator

Netflix subscribers who can't get enough of Squid Game are in luck, because even more titles from the show's creator have arrived to the streaming platform. Netflix on Wednesday, Nov. 5 confirmed that three South Korean feature films directed by Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk are now available to stream in the United States. They include Silenced, Miss Granny and The Fortress.
TV & VIDEOS
WGNO

‘Squid Game’ will return for Season 2, creator says

The creator of Netflix's “Squid Game” says the hit TV series will be back for a season two, even though most TV shows in South Korea run for just one season. Due to the show’s global success, Hwang Dong-hyuk said, “I almost feel like you leave us no choice.”
TV SHOWS
TechRepublic

Can the Netflix series "Squid Game" teach IT leadership lessons?

Netflix's wildly popular show is a macabre whirlwind, but it also provides a glimpse into the importance of teamwork and why taking responsibility for others' well-being matters. "Squid Game," Netflix's recently released, dystopian-tinged show, is a lot of things: among them, a snapshot of the grotesque side of contemporary life,...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Squid Game: Psychologist Urges Against Letting Children Watch Netflix Hit

One psychologist is advising against letting kids watch Squid Game. Dr. Robin Gurwitch from Duke University Medical Center told People Magazine that kids should not be watching the Netflix mega-hit. "This is not something young children should be watching. There's nothing redeeming or positive here for children," she said. That seems pretty succinct. But, there was also a larger conversation about the mental effects that violence and other subject matter could have on children. When it comes down to it, every kid is different, but with the program rated for mature audiences, it might be best to have younger viewers skip the phenomenon. More tricky is how Squid Game is already all over social media and obviously being talked about in some school settings. It's hard to stop the train once it's left the station. One of the better pieces of advice concerning the show comes from the Doctor as well. It's wildly more constructive than just not acknowledging it.
KIDS
ComicBook

Netflix Set Up a Real Life Squid Game Area in Los Angeles

Netflix set up a real life Squid Game area in Los Angeles to help celebrate not only the massive popularity of the original series but the spooky Halloween season as well! Ever since it made its debut last month on Netflix, Hwang Dong-hyuk's original series has quickly dominated the streaming service with fans all over the world. Not only has it claimed a spot as one of Netflix's most watched releases of all time (as fans eagerly wait for a potential sequel), but many fans have wondered how they would do if they were playing these games as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stanford Daily

‘Squid Game’ is a fresh dystopian take on the horrors of capitalism

On track to becoming Netflix’s biggest show ever, “Squid Game” leaves viewers unsettled but locked in, immersed in its eerie premise. Written by South Korean director Hwang Dong-hyuk, the recent release’s overnight virality follows the increasing popularity of South Korean films in America, most notably demonstrated by “Parasite” (2019) and “Train to Busan” (2016)
TV SERIES
FanSided

Squid Game season 2 is not coming to Netflix in November 2021

Squid Game is one of the most popular Netflix shows of all time — and that’s not an exaggeration. The show is so popular, in fact, that it’s broken both the internet and Netflix records. There’s no doubt the Korean drama has become a worldwide sensation, with over a hundred million people tuning in. Fans everywhere can’t get enough, and Squid Game season 2 is highly anticipated.
TV SERIES
insiderupg.com

Stream Your Heart Out: “Squid Game” Review

*This review contains spoilers. Netflix tweeted on Oct. 12, “‘Squid Game’ has officially reached 111 million fans — making it our biggest series launch ever!” That number has quickly risen to 142 million people. TV-watchers all over the world are talking about this show, but what makes it special?. “Squid...
TV SERIES
orangemedianetwork.com

“Squid Game” becomes Netflix’s most watched show

This article contains spoilers for the Netflix show “Squid Game”. “This is hell. What are the rules in hell?” Deok-Su said, a character from Netflix’s currently most watched show “Squid Game ” after he discovers a horrifying truth about the game. “Squid Game” is a nine-episode South Korean series released...
TV SERIES
hattersherald.com

Niari Brown’s review of ‘Squid Game’

I have to admit I cried while watching this show. Squid Game has caught the eyes of many people around the world, after a post about the show spread on the popular app TikTok. Desperate for many and living with piles of depts, Seong Gi -Hun is introduced to the opportunity of his life.
TV SERIES
KGET 17

Dr. Corey Gonzales discusses Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Local psychologist Dr. Corey Gonzales joined 17 News at Sunrise Thursday to talk about the Netflix series ‘Squid Game’ and its impact on children. The show, which includes violent children’s games played by adults, is Netflix’s biggest series launch ever.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
The Tab

The Squid Game doll from Netflix is coming to New Street Station on Saturday

The doll from Netflix’s Squid Game’s ‘Red Light, Green Light’ mini game will be coming to Birmingham New Street this Saturday, November 6th. Fans are invited to take photos and videos with the doll, and there will also be guards dressed in costumes from Squid Game. Circular complimentary dalgona cookies...
TV SERIES
d1softballnews.com

Squid Game, the Netflix series vying for awards in Drama series

While waiting to know what Squid Game 2 could reserve for us, the famous Netflix show will certainly be among the protagonists of the next season of the awards for the best serial productions: it seems confirmed that Squid Game will compete in drama series at major awards. At the...
TV SERIES
whitestationscroll.net

Squid Game review: is it worth the hype?

The dalgona challenge. Red light, green light parodies. Fanart of player #067. For the past month, it has seemed nearly impossible to escape the insanely popular media craze that is “Squid Game.” With the show’s prominence on all sorts of social media platforms bringing in billions of viewers, the South Korean original series is well on its way to becoming Netflix’s most-watched show internationally.
TV SERIES

