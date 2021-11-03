How to get COVID vaccine for kids in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Marin County will start giving out its allocated kid-sized doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

The county started making plans to administer shots to the 5-11 age group long before the final approval was given.

The FDA first authorized the Pfizer vaccine for kids last week. Then Tuesday, a CDC advisory committee approved it after hours of discussions and public comment.

Pfizer’s trials were heavily reviewed and showed success with its pediatric doses being 91% effective.

Pfizer already started shipping millions of pediatric shots to each state – this is about one-third the dose given to adults and comes in smaller vials, with an orange cap rather than the purple cap on adult doses.

A lot of parents have been anxiously waiting for this so their kids can gain the same protection as them as they return to classrooms and make holiday plans.

The advisory committee said in the meeting they encourage parents to ask questions if they have any concerns.

The CDC says the risk from getting COVID outweighs any risk from getting the vaccine.

Kids will be given two shots, three weeks apart.

The clinic at Northgate Mall will offer shots to kids Tuesday through Saturday.

