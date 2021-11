If you love animals, love golf, and would love to play at the exclusive Resort at Longboat Key Club's gorgeous Links Course, please join us for a great morning of golf, followed by a delicious cookout lunch. Luncheon-only tickets are also available for purchase. Sponsorships are available for this event, as well. Satchel’s Last Resort is a no-kill animal shelter/sanctuary whose mission is to Rescue, Rehab and Rehome dogs and cats with nowhere else to go because of breed, behavior or medical issues.

