CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Mayor Anthony Williams named Distinguished Abilenian of the Year

By Karley Cross
KFOR
KFOR
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xyDgO_0clSXqUZ00

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Mayor Anthony Williams was chosen as Distinguished Abilenian of 2021 by the Abilene Association of Realtors.

Chosen for his work with Abilene Christian University (ACU), Mayor Williams serves as ACU’s Advancement and Executive Community Relations Officer, along with being on the board for Communities in Schools – The Big Country.

According to the nonprofit’s webpage, it caters to students’ basic needs, academic assistance, family engagement, and more.

Read on : ACU names Anthony Williams as chief diversity officer

Mayor Williams says he is grateful for this opportunity and to have made a contribution.

“I love this community, and Abilene is not insulated from some of the things that plague us as a nation, but I’m telling you, we do things better because we’re Abilenians. I’m just grateful for the opportunity to have made a contribution.”

Mayor Anthony Williams

Williams has been serving the Big Country for four years, taking over in 2017 for Former Mayor Norm Archibald. His election marked two historic firsts for Abilene, being both the first person of color and first McMurry graduate to be elected mayor.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KFOR

Abilene program aims to help with homelessness among AISD youth

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Going home after school isn’t always an option for some students in Abilene ISD. Homeless Foster Care Liaison for AISD Darrin Cox says, “One of the big things in Abilene is there’s not housing for youth.” Cox says two years ago the district had about 1,400 students classify as homeless. “That’s […]
ABILENE, TX
KFOR

Abilene Marine veteran continues to serve other vets in the Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — January 31, 2005 changed Marine veteran Ron Howard’s life forever. “I was in Iraq, we were on our last patrol and we heard an explosion,” Howard said. Upon hearing the blast, Howard and his fellow Marines piled into their vehicles to check out what happened. “While we were driving down the […]
ABILENE, TX
KFOR

Judge orders halt to Texas mask mandate ban in schools

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – A federal judge has ordered a halt to enforcement of the Texas mask mandate ban in the state’s schools. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel ruled Wednesday in Austin that the ban ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott violated a federal law protecting disabled students’ access to public education. The nonprofit advocacy group […]
TEXAS STATE
KFOR

Veterans Day events in the Big Country

Editor’s Note: If you have an event you would like to add to this list, please email the details to KTABDigital@nexstar.tv – also include a link to more information if possible. 2nd Annual Texas-Sized Thank You for Serving Our CountryTexas Roadhouse – 1381 S Danville Drive11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Veteran’s Day Blood DriveThe Mall […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Abilene, TX
Sports
Abilene, TX
Government
KFOR

Abilene man receives Land Heritage Award for 100 years of ownership

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene family was recognized by the State of Texas last week for 100 consecutive years of land ownership. The Blackburn family has lived in Abilene since 1907, when David Franklin Blackburn moved his family, animals, and all of his equipment from Arkansas to the Key City in two rail cars. […]
TEXAS STATE
KFOR

Student achievements highlighted at November meeting of Abilene ISD school board

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – The students were the stars of the show at the November meeting of Abilene ISD’s school board as several high-achieving youngsters were recognized for their hardwork. First up, National Merit Scholars Frank Fang, Brooke Garduno, and Harrison Smith were brought before the trustees – their respective principals offering them praise at […]
ABILENE, TX
KFOR

KFOR

175
Followers
245
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR.com News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy