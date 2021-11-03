Mayor Anthony Williams named Distinguished Abilenian of the Year

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Mayor Anthony Williams was chosen as Distinguished Abilenian of 2021 by the Abilene Association of Realtors.

Chosen for his work with Abilene Christian University (ACU), Mayor Williams serves as ACU’s Advancement and Executive Community Relations Officer, along with being on the board for Communities in Schools – The Big Country.

According to the nonprofit’s webpage, it caters to students’ basic needs, academic assistance, family engagement, and more.

Mayor Williams says he is grateful for this opportunity and to have made a contribution.

“I love this community, and Abilene is not insulated from some of the things that plague us as a nation, but I’m telling you, we do things better because we’re Abilenians. I’m just grateful for the opportunity to have made a contribution.” Mayor Anthony Williams

Williams has been serving the Big Country for four years, taking over in 2017 for Former Mayor Norm Archibald. His election marked two historic firsts for Abilene, being both the first person of color and first McMurry graduate to be elected mayor.

