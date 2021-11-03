Mayor Schember presents 2022 budget to Erie City Council

Erie City Council Members got a look at next year’s budget for the City of Erie on Wednesday.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember presented his administration’s proposed 2022 budget to city council Wednesday morning.

The budget includes the storm sewer fee the mayor has proposed, along with investments in the Water Authority and recycling revenue.

Mayor Schember’s main focus is on increasing sewer rates as part of that storm water proposal.

If approved, homeowners would fall into three tiers:

small properties: $12 yearly increase

medium properties: $24 yearly increase

large properties: $36 yearly increase

The mayor says he hopes council can vote “yes” to using at least $10.5 million of the ARP funds for immediate improvements to the city’s storm sewer system.

City council has 2 months left to vote on his proposal.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.